The James Madison High School Marching Ensemble will be competing in the Bands of America Grand National Championship Nov. 14-16 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
It will be “the opportunity of a lifetime,” band parent Elizabeth Copeland said. “To compete on a national stage with so many other talented bands from around the country will be the highlight of [students’] high-school band experience.”
The 150-member Madison ensemble warmed up for the trip by winning the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Competition in October. It was the first time in more than 40 years that a Virginia entry has won the competition.
Advancing to the national competition will be a unique experience, band director Michael Hackbarth. “It is a very prestigious competition,” he said.
Band members and others have been working to cover the $100,000 cost of the trip with a variety of fund-raising activities. Those interested in supporting the effort can see the Website at www.jmhsband.org.
