The Northern Virginia Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Mid-Atlantic District of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs will host the 2019 Vocal Arts Competition for Emerging Artists on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Road in Reston.
The event provides an opportunity to recognize and financially support African-American classical vocalists, with the winners moving on to regional and national competition.
The event will feature internationally acclaimed keyboardist Ignatius Perry Jr., and will honor Dr. Lloyd Mallory Jr. (honorary chair) and soprano Brandie Inez Sutton.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for youth ages 10 to 18, and are available through the end of October at https://2019novabpwvocalarts.eventbrite.com or by contacting Dr. Deborah Jackson at djacks2@yahoo.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.
