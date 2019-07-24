Ah, the good ol’ days: When there was enough money in the news biz actually worth fighting over.
Such a financial fight is at the heart of the plot of Disney’s “Newsies,” rounding out the 2018-19 season of Encore Stage & Studio and representing the last production before it returns, after two years away, to its home at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre following completion of the elementary school next door.
The story is a loose (verrrrrrrry loose) retelling of a true story from 1899, when newsboys in New York City went on strike after publishers raised the wholesale price the paperboys (and girls) were charged for the newspapers they hawked.
The musical, based on an earlier Disney film, notched just over 1,000 performances on Broadway and had a healthy run on tour. But there are some reasons it never became a true financial and musical masterpiece. More on that later.
The show revolves around Jack Kelly (played by Kyle Dalsimer), one of the newsboys who dreams of bigger things (including escaping New York for New Mexico). The two-act, two-and-a-half-hour production follows Jack as he battles newspaper titans like Pulitzer and Hearst, helps his fellow ruffians survive on the street and even falls in love.
The good news: This is a show that musical-theater aficionados will swoon over. It has lots of razzmatazz, with the extensive musical numbers offering both nice scores and solid choreography. Dalsimer has a fine singing voice.
And sprinkled among the more than 40 performers are some real gems. Just to single out a few for now: Nasim Abdul Khaaliq and Garrett Rinker are standouts as brothers new to the game of hawking newspapers; Logan Neville is good as the infirm newsboy trying to make his way in the world; and Emma Kiely-Hampson is quite nice as the young reporter aiming to use her coverage of the strike as a ticket to success. Shannon McCarthy has some fun with her role as a theatrical chanteuse.
We also get to see glimpses of newspaper titan Joseph Pulitzer (played by Ben Hemmens) and even Teddy Roosevelt (Erich Izdepski), who sticks his nose in the labor dispute. (Teddy was a major nose-sticker-inner; his daughter Alice famously noted her father longed to be “the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening.”)
Solid marks also are due director Elizabeth Pringle, music director Sarah Markovits, choreographer Anneke Collins (assisted by Jessi Shull, Rebecca Pfeil, Shannon McCarthy and Jim Clancy), costume designer Debra Leonard, set designer Kristen Jepperson and lighting director Gary Hauptman.
So there’s the good. Now for some of the challenges.
If one is more a casual fan of theater than a devotee, the show may feel a little long and a repetitive, wandering among various plotlines rather than zeroing its energies in on a single focus. But hey, that is what musicals do, and it is forgivable.
A little more problematic, and this is no fault of the local production but rather with the script, is that the main protagonist, Jack, isn’t necessarily easy to root for. Nor are the plot twists particularly exciting.
On the technical side, the sound was problematic during a recent weekend matinee, with some actors overpowered by the music due to spotty miking. People down front probably had no trouble, but those in the back and to the sides had to strain to catch some of the dialogue.
Encore always stages something big and brash over the summer; it has become somewhat of a running joke that I am not always the biggest fan of these shows, even though other I do like most other Encore work. But if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool booster of the musical-theater genre, you’ll find this one a hit.
Disney’s “Newsies” runs through July 28 at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington. For tickets and information, call (703) 548-1154 or see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
