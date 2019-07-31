The National Chamber Ensemble has announced plans for its 2019-20 season – “The Classics Re-Imagined” – with performances to be held at Gunston Arts Center and Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington.
Entering its 13th season, the National Chamber Ensemble concerts are followed by receptions with a chance to meet the artists.
The season will kick off with “Mozart Celebration” on Oct. 19, followed by “Holiday Cheer” including the winners of the troupe’s Young Artist piano competition (Dec. 14), “Swingin’ Sweethearts Day” featuring works of Benny Goodman (Feb. 15), “The Remarkable Four Seasons of Vivaldi” (March 21) and “Something Borrowed,” featuring the works of Prokofiev, Bizet, Bellini, the Beatles and a collaboration with Bowen McCauley Dance Company (May 2).
General-admission tickets are $36 for adults, $18 for students, with season subscriptions also available. For information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.