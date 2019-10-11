The National Chamber Ensemble opens its 2019-20 season with “A Mozart Celebration” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St.
Piano virtuoso Carlos Cesar Rodriguez will perform “The Overture to the Marriage of Figaro,” “Symphony No. 40” and other famous and popular works in a quintet setting.
Tickets are $36 for adults, $18 for students; season subscriptions for all five performances are $145.
For information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.
