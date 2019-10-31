Reports of the demise of a certain musical genre are not just premature. They are just plain wrong, supporters say.
“Clearly, opera is not a dying art – the music is still transcendent,” said Paul Dolinsky, a board member of Opera Nova, which on Oct. 27 held its annual fund-raising brunch at Washington Golf & Country Club.
“I can’t imagine spending a more lovely afternoon in a more pleasant way,” Dolinsky said as he looked over the 100-plus aficionados enjoying the event.
Opera Nova traces its roots to the early 1960s and the Opera Theatre of Northern Virginia, emerging on its own after that organization closed up shop in 2011. It has been led by president Miriam Miller, whose “indomitable spirit” and “remarkable force” (in the words of King) have been its guiding light.
Miller, who recently was honored by Opera Volunteers International for her work, said the annual fund-raising brunch was a chance for fellowship.
“Just have fun – please have a good time,” she told attendees.
There also was plenty of music ringing out. A contingent including mezzo-soprano Cristina Nassif, soprano Jocelyn Hunt, tenor Tony Torchia and Opera Nova’s artistic director, baritone Jose Sacin, performed a variety of works, accompanied by Zsolt Balogh on piano.
Over the years, Opera Nova has worked to build bridges to, and exposure in, the local community. It is supported by a variety of local foundations as well as the Optimist Club of Arlington, which provided a grant that will permit 3,000 young students to see the opera “Hansel & Gretel.”
In addition, Opera Nova board member Sherelle Carper recently was elected to serve as national president of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, which supports the arts through vocal competitions at the local, regional and national levels.
Such efforts remain vital, King said in his remarks, pointing to the example of Jessye Norman, who died in September.
Born in rural, segregated Georgia, “as a child, she was nurtured by supporters like you,” King told the audience. “That exposure at a young and tender age provided us with a voice the world will never forget.”
Promoting opera among youth “creates the audience [of the future] – it inspires wonderment,” he said.
