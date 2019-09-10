Opera Nova has announced plans for its annual fund-raising brunch, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Washington Golf & Country Club.
“Arlington is the smallest political entity in the U.S. to have its own opera company – each year we introduce 3,000 schoolchildren to an opera,” the organization said.
In addition to a luncheon, the Oct. 27 event will feature performances by artistic director Jose Sacin and a number of members of the troupe.
For tickets, call (703) 536-7557 or e-mail mcdm1@verizon.net.
