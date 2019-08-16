“Something’s coming, something good!”
Don’t miss out on Pied Piper Theatre’s production of “West Side Story: School Edition” on Aug. 16-17. Performances are in the Gregory Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas.
Join the Jets and the Sharks in this modern day musical set in New York City. This award-winning classic tragedy of feuding families combines outstanding music and dance numbers including: “Jet Song,” “Dance at the Gym,” “America” and “Tonight.”
Julia Demar, who is cast as Maria, is a rising senior at Patriot High School and has recently returned from Hong Kong where she sang with the Madrigal Singers at Hong Kong International School. She also sang at the opera house in Berlin with the Association of Music in International Schools as well as singing with the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
The role of Tony is played by William Joyce, a rising senior at Patriot High School where he sings with the Vocal Ensemble. This is William’s 13th Pied Piper Theatre production, having appeared as Davie in “Newsies,” President Roosevelt in “Annie,” and Fa Zhou in “Mulan.”
Carter Williams plays Riff, the leader of the Jets. He is a rising senior at Colgan High School and is doing his 15th show with Pied Piper Theatre where he most recently appeared as Rooster in “Annie,” Crutchie in “Newsies,” Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” and The Lion in “The Wiz.”
Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks, is Joshua Menichetti, a rising senior at Battlefield High School who recently performed in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Hadley Scott is also a rising senior at Battlefield High School and plays the role of Anita. This is her 11th show with Pied Piper Theatre including “Newsies,” “Peter Pan” and “The Little Mermaid.”
Additional cast members include Cooper Sheehy, Dominic Bowes, Miles Murphy, Lewis Bliss, Ainsley Sadler, Rachel Goff, Addison Sadler, Madison O’Donnell Lana Ryman, Evan Hawthorne, Jaden Rodriguez-Johnson, Alessandra Woods, Maia Malos, Anna Lopacinski, Kaitlyn Couvillon, Clare McKeown, Morgan Walke, Sadie Suydam, Audrey Coleman, Mackenzie Moore Abbie Suydam, Ansley Meeker, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Sera Delinski, Greta Brennan, Katherine Noble, Jocelyn Lam, Isabella Schmacher, Jacob Stovall, and Derrick Kilmer.
“West Side Story” is directed by David Johnson, music directed by Sarah Jane Scott and choreographed by Shania Stewart Duane. Annaliess Trommatter is costumer for this production, with Veronica Miller helping with music and Kelly Glyptis assisting with vocal coaching and serving as fight choreographer; Becca Parsons is the lighting designer/stage manager.
