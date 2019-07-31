Prince William Little Theatre recently hosted a two-weekend run of the timeless musical classic “Annie.”
Directed by PWLT veteran Melissa Jo York-Tilley, this vibrant production, housed at the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Gregory Family Theatre, was a heart-warming escape from the throes of life. The production honored the work of Thomas Meehan (who wrote the book for the musical), Charles Strouse (music) and Martin Charnin (lyrics), with York-Tilley creating a fun and fresh theatrical experience for the community.
There is a reason this show has survived since its 1977 Broadway debut, though it is difficult to pinpoint what it is. The musical is set in 1933, in the midst of the Great Depression, and it centers around an 11-year-old red-headed girl who was left in an orphanage when she was a baby. Despite the logical conclusion, Annie never loses hope that her parents will come back for her. Even when she is criticized for her shameless optimism, she sticks to her firm belief that the “sun will come out tomorrow,” and everything will work itself out. Her infectious cheer seems to inspire everyone she meets, including newly elected President Franklin Roosevelt. On the surface, the show may seem trite or cloying, which is a fair assessment. Perhaps, though, this adorable story about a charismatic young orphan who lifts up a hurting society cannot help but inspire its audiences to invite positivity into their lives. With an iconic score of music, fast-paced dialogue and a delightful array of cartoonish characters, “Annie” is a classic musical must-see.
The show presents a variety of settings: a dreary orphanage, the glimmering streets of New York City, the luxurious mansion of a billionaire, an over-crowded shantytown and an office in the White House. The set, designed by James Maxted, who also serves as music director for this production, is gloriously versatile. The main piece is a two-story platform, complete with staircases on each side, which easily transforms from Miss Hannigan’s dingy orphanage to the elegant Warbucks mansion. Although there is no space for fifteen little orphan beds, having the girls camp out in the nooks and crannies of the orphanage adds to Miss Hannigan’s disorganization and mistreatment of her charges. Ken and Patti Crowley’s intuitive lighting design also helps to alter the space and guide the emotional arc of the story.
From overture to curtain call, Maxted’s pit orchestra, seated atop his impressive two-story set, fills the room with Charles Strouse’s energetic yet graceful score. Christine Maxted provides the vocal direction for the powerful ensemble. Each song is sung with fluidity and verve, but a few clear show-stoppers were Melanie McCleerey’s rendition of “Little Girls” as the neurotic Miss Hannigan, and “Easy Street,” which also features the powerhouse vocals of McCleery, as well as the hilarious Cameron Lee Conlan (Rooster Hannigan) and Melanie McGuin (Lily St. Regis). McGuin also serves as the production’s wonderful choreographer.
The sound design team of James William Moore and Zach Duane offered a flawless run in their department. Typically, in community theatre, and even sometimes on the professional level, we get used to the occasional blip in technology, but I was pleasantly surprised to be able to hear every single actor on stage. The blend between the orchestra and singers is expertly balanced.
The cast consists of a dynamic ensemble that works incredibly well together, down to its smallest orphans, Mila and Adrianna Weir. It was wonderful to watch these small children look out for each other and hold their own against the wicked Miss Hannigan. Itsuko Scoville stands out as the brash and snarky orphan, Pepper, always ready for a fight.
Her boldness can only be softened by Annie, our favorite optimistic red-head, played by rising 7th grader Michelle Stein. Performing in her first show with PWLT, Stein delivers a refreshingly human interpretation of the unfalteringly hopeful orphan. With her light but determined voice, she brilliantly fills the space with inspiration and hope during the iconic number “Tomorrow.”
The familial chemistry between Stein’s Annie and Ahmad Maaty’s Oliver Warbucks, the billionaire who takes her in for Christmas, is incredibly sweet, particularly during their charming tap duet in “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” Maaty is a masterful dancer, but his acting chops are truly exquisite, as he guides us through Warbucks’ personal journey from uptight business tycoon to soft-hearted father-figure.
Sarah Jane Scott lends her gorgeous, serene singing voice to the production as Warbucks’ secretary, the poised and assertive Grace Farrell. Scott’s take on Farrell is especially refreshing when she lets her cheekiness show, particularly during her scenes with McCleery. Miss Hannigan and Farrell are polar opposites, yet when they face off against each other, Scott brings out Farrell’s sass, and comedic gold ensues.
Another wonderful young talent is 5th grader Kyle Prado, who plays multiple roles throughout the show; notably the stern Harold Ickes, a full-grown adult. Despite the obvious comedy created by a child playing an adult among the other age-appropriate actors, Prado holds his own and truly steals the moment when he is forced to sing the comical reprise to “Tomorrow.” Prado’s casting is an unusual choice for director York-Tilley, but he gives such a stellar performance that it is hard to imagine an actual adult in the role.
The whole ensemble is so well-rounded and engaging throughout the show. It was a joy to see each individual show distinct personalities and quirks to their characters, even when they are not the focus of the scene.
I was so fortunate to be able to attend two performances of the show: one was a traditional presentation, and the other was a special “relaxed” version of the production. Sensory-friendly performances are relatively new to the theatre world, but I hope they become much more prevalent.
Opening up the space to audience members with certain sensitivities and disabilities, PWLT created a “shush-free zone” for families to enjoy a theatrical experience like no other. This means that the company offered accommodations such as printed transcripts, foam toys and earplugs to the audience; the house lights were kept dim, eliminating full blackouts, and the sound was turned down.
Despite being called a “relaxed performance,” the performers’ energy never faltered. Rather, they just created a more accessible version of a fantastic show. I hope PWLT continues to accept feedback and grow their program in a way that welcomes a diverse community to their productions.
Overall, it was a pleasure to experience this company’s culmination of months of hard work. Even though there are no more tomorrows for PWLT’s “Annie,” this is not a production to be forgotten.
Becca Parsons is an actor, writer, and artist who recently graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a degree in musical theatre. A native to Northern Virginia, she is a passionate supporter of the arts in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.