Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ will host the U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own) String Quartet performing works by Borodin and Beethoven on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the church, 5010 Little Falls Road.
The event is free, and the community is invited. A reception will follow.
For information, see the Website at www.rockspringucc.org.
