So You Think You Can Dance, the 16-time Emmy Award-wining competition show, will be bringing its live show to Manassas this fall.
The show will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle.
Performers will include the top 10 finalists from season 16, currently airing Mondays on Fox, as well as two of the show's "all-stars," who will be announced at a later date.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 26 at HyltonCenter.org.
The live show will feature this season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour.
Osbourn Park High graduate Nico Greetham was a finalist on Season 10 of the show in 2013.
So You Think You Can Dance received four 2019 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Choreography (with Travis Wall and Luther Brown both recognized in the category), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series.
Hylton Center Patrons have three ways to receive advance tickets: Become a subscriber and/or Friend of the Hylton Center for access beginning today, July 22 (call 703-993-7700 for assistance); purchase a VIP package beginning 7/23; or American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 p.m. ET with code AXPEVENT.
So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor and co-directed by Rita Maye Bland, with dance routines overseen by Emmy award-winning supervising choreographer Mandy Moore. Check out dancelivetour.com for more details on the tour.
