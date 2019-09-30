Thespians to put on comedy in Vienna

The Vienna Theatre Company will present the comedy “One Man, To Guvnors” with performances Oct. 18 to Nov. 3 at the Vienna Community Center.
The plot: Recently fired by his skiffle band, Francis Henshall scrambles to find work in the British beach town of Brighton in 1963, just as the women’s-liberation movement has just begun to bloom.
“High and low humor collide in this British farce, complete with live Beatles-inspired music,” producers said.
Performances are Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 27 and Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased in advance or (if available) at the door.
The production contains adult language, and is recommended for ages 13 and older.
For information, see the Website at www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.