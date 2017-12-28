Training
MARADMIN 307/17 announced additional enlisted Professional Military Education (PME) seminar courses, both the Sergeants Course Seminar (SCS) and the Advanced Course Seminar (ACS) to be piloted in two phases.
U.S. Marines with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) practice dry firing and simulated fire in the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer at Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, recently. The training exercise also included having Marines practice fixed-site security to reinforce security points in preparation for upcoming deployments.
Caleb Hymans flew across the finish line at the Turkey Trot 10K aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on Nov. 18 and ran right into the record books. The 12-year-old from Annandale, Virginia not only broke the tape to finish first among all participants, but set a new 10K world record for 12-yea…
If you missed out on the action Sept. 20, the All-Marine Rugby Team faced off against the Royal Navy Rugby Union (RNRU) in Butler Stadium aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.
