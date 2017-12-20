Bill Brown informed his players Wednesday he is stepping down as Colonial Forge's head football coach after 11 seasons.
Brown, a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame, led the Eagles to a 12-1 record this season spot in the 6A state semifinals, where they lost to Oscar Smith 27-20 in double overtime. He finishes with a 108-36 record at Colonial Forge.
The 66-year-old Brown said the biggest reason for leaving as head coach was his desire to no longer work at Colonial Forge beyond coaching.
"I'm not stepping down," Brown said. "It's more stepping back."
When Brown took the head coaching job, the principal asked that that person work at the school. Brown understood and served in the security department.
"It seems like the absolute right time," Brown said. "Not being at the school doing security, that's a huge part of this."
Brown said a number of his assistants, including his son John, are interested in applying for the job.
Brown said he wants to stay on an assistant coach.
"This extends my career, it doesn't end it," Brown said. "When they put a nail in the top of the coffin will be the day I stop coaching."
Brown said Colonial Forge is bringing plenty of talent back, including off a junior varsity squad that went 9-0 and scored over 400 points.
"The cupboard won't be bare," Brown said.
Colonial Forge was Brown's third school as a head football coach. He started the programs at Potomac and Hylton high schools. He won two Group AAA Division 6 titles at Hylton in 1998 and 1999.
Brown, a Gar-Field High School graduate who lives in Stafford, left Hylton following the 2001 season to get into administration to improve his retirement. He was eventually named principal at Forest Park High School.
In his 20 seasons coaching at Potomac and Hylton, he posted a combined 173-60-1 record with five total state final appearances (two with Potomac, three with Hylton).
David Fawcett is the sports editor at InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com
(1) comment
Great coach. Even better man. Positive influence for thousands of young people the past 40+ years. He will be missed...
