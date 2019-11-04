ALL-COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT TEAMS
FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
F—Alaina McCoy (Stafford), Madison Furrow (Stafford), Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge); Mackenzie Shields (Colonial Forge), Ellie Helbeling (Riverbend), Gracie Wilkerson (Mountain View). MF—Madi Hyat (Mountain View), Lexi Bove (Stafford), Mackenzie Profitt (Mountain View), Jayden Moon (Riverbend), Tayrn Saunders (Massaponax). D—Meghan Hyatt (Mountain View), Tristan Craig (Massaponax), Sydney Duffy (Stafford), Rachel Ivy (Riverbend), Julia Salinas (Colonial Forge), Kaitlyn Freeman (Brooke Point), Elissa Bustamante (Stafford). GK—Amy Iglesias–Duenas (North Stafford).
SECOND TEAM
F—Emily Wright (Stafford), Sophia Marquez (Mountain View), Michelle Snow (Mountain View), Grace Pietro (Massaponax). MF—Leslie Colliver (Brooke Point), Alison Alznauer (Colonial Forge), Jenna Pearson (North Stafford), Mollie McGann (Massaponax), Lizzie Ranberger (Mountain View), Skylar Duffy (Stafford). D—Zoe Lenzmeier (Brooke Point), Kendall Cooke (Mountain View), Mackenzie Rivero (Mountain View), Kylie Fields (Colonial Forge), Emily Rankin (Riverbend), Emily Schneider (Stafford), Amanda Doley (Riverbend). GK—Kierra Byrd (Riverbend).
HONORABLE MENTION
F—Kelly McHugh (Colonial Forge), Lisa Sullivan (Riverbend), Kayleigh Sullivan (Riverbend). MF—Maggie Hatton (Colonial Forge), Gabriella Delcoco (Riverbend), Emily Catlett (Massaponax), Tami Owolabi (North Stafford), Grace Daley (Brooke Point). D—Katherine Druiett (Mountain View), Madison Primo (Riverbend), Charlotte Vazquez (Colonial Forge). GK—Faith Julius (Brooke Point), Caitlyn Kahn (Stafford)
Player of the year: Madi Hyatt (Mountain View)
Coach of the year: Kimmy Sullivan (Mountain View).
VOLLEYBALL
FIRST TEAM
Victoria Barrett (North Stafford), Paityn Walker (Colonial Forge), Mackenzie Green (Massaponax), Sophia Kaiser (Brooke Point), Nella Bayard (Mountain View), Imani Lewis (Massaponax), Joselyn Jones (Colonial Forge), Gabriella Figueroa (North Stafford). L—Nalani McBride (Mountain View). DS—Kimberly Dishman (Massaponax).
SECOND TEAM
Haley Ann Smalls (Colonial Forge), Gabby Meader (Stafford), Mya Green (Massaponax), Kailey Schoolfield (Colonial Forge), Ina Aoelua (Stafford), Aubrey Lynch (North Stafford), Jadyn Brown (Brooke Point), Brenna Futrell (Mountain View). L—Laurren Hymen (Colonial Forge). DS—Sarah Statler (Riverbend).
HONORABLE MENTION
Cassidy Plucker (Riverbend), Mallory Burns (Riverbend), Rachel Unruh (Stafford), Kylee Thomas (Stafford), Addie Harding (Stafford), Loren Bell (Colonial Forge), Baylie Ostyig (Colonial Forge), Sarah Eltablyhi (Colonial Forge), Lucia Harold (CF), Makayla Wonpat (Ma), Isa Diaz (MV), Lauren Nelson (Mountain View), Jianna Bautch (Mountain View), Taiyanna Terrell (Brooke Point), Delise Manning (Brooke Point), Lilly Howard (Brooke Point), Isabelle Allen (North Stafford).
Player of the year: Victoria Barrett (North Stafford)
Coach of the year: Nicole Candolera (North Stafford)
