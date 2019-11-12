FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback Luke Morley Massaponax 11
Quarterback Jamir Boyd North Stafford 12
Center Alex Laboy Colonial Forge 12
OL Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12
OL Jacob Carmichael Massaponax 12
OL Skyler Grant Riverbend 11
OL Chase Harley Colonial Forge 12
Running Back Mark Shelton Mountain View 12
Running Back Jacob Romero Massaponax 11
Running Back Elijah Christopher Massaponax 11
Receiver Holt Egan North Stafford 12
Receiver Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11
Receiver Jordan Williams Stafford 12
Tight End Hayden Mesimer Stafford 12
Kicker Jack Hudson Massaponax 11
Kicker Patrick Carroll Mountain View 11
Kick Returner Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11
All Purpose Edward Ware Mountain View 12
Player of The Year Luke Morley Massaponax 11
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback Madden Lowe Colonial Forge 12
Center Darion Moore Massaponax 12
OL JaeDairen Warren-Binion Brooke Point 12
OL Jayden Woods Massaponax 12
OL CJ Van Buren North Stafford 11
OL Jackson Philips Stafford 12
Running Back Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12
Running Back Jamal Thomas Colonial Forge 12
Running Back Ike Daniels Mountain View 9
Receiver Tony Skinner Riverbend 12
Receiver Javon Swinton North Stafford 12
Receiver Avery Johnson-Edmonds Colonial Forge 12
Receiver Akil Thomas Mountain View 12
Tight End Michael Vinson Colonial Forge 11
Kicker Madden Lowe Colonial Forge 12
Kick Returner Ike Daniels Mountain View 9
All Purpose Tony Skinner Riverbend 12
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Def. Lineman Chase Harley Colonial Forge 12
Def. Lineman Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12
Def. Lineman Skyler Grant Riverbend 11
Def. End Adin Huntington Mountain View 12
Def. End Lanxton Athy Massaponax 12
Linebacker Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12
Linebacker Hayden Mesimer Stafford 12
Linebacker Elijah Christopher Massaponax 11
Linebacker Josh Johnson Colonial Forge 12
Def. Back Avery Johnson- Edmonds Colonial Forge 12
Def. Back Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11
Def. Back James Sullivan Mountain View 11
Def. Back Devin Lardge Stafford 12
Punter Zack Thomas Brooke Point 12
Punt Returner Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11
All Purpose Tony Skinner Riverbend 12
Player of The Year Adin Huntington Mountain View 12
Coach of the Year John Brown Colonial Forge
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Def. Lineman Trayvon Smith North Stafford 12
Def. Lineman Justin Watson Mountain View 11
Def. Lineman JaeDairen Warren-Binion Brooke Point 12
Def. End Michael Vinson Colonial Forge 11
Def. End Jamar Frazier North Stafford 11
Def. End Bryan Brown Stafford 11
Linebacker Dwayne Williams North Stafford 11
Linebacker Aiden Fisher Riverbend 10
Linebacker Jordan Savoy Colonial Forge 12
Linebacker Jacob Carmichael Massaponax 12
Def. Back Isaiah Dowell Massaponax 11
Def. Back Tony Skinner Riverbend 12
Def. Back Jordan Williams Stafford 12
Def. Back Shawn Asbury North Stafford 11
Punter Alex Solorzano Mountain View 11
Punt Returner Shawn Asbury North Stafford 11
All Purpose Jordan Barnett Colonial Forge 11
