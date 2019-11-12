690A2127.jpg

Mountain View defensive end Aiden Huntington looks to be a huge factor for his team this year as he was in on several big plays against Colgan during the team's scrimmage on Thursday, August 22.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback Luke Morley Massaponax 11

Quarterback Jamir Boyd North Stafford 12

Center Alex Laboy Colonial Forge 12

OL Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12

OL Jacob Carmichael Massaponax 12

OL Skyler Grant Riverbend 11

OL Chase Harley Colonial Forge 12

Running Back Mark Shelton Mountain View 12

Running Back Jacob Romero Massaponax 11

Running Back Elijah Christopher Massaponax 11

Receiver Holt Egan North Stafford 12

Receiver Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11

Receiver Jordan Williams Stafford 12

Tight End Hayden Mesimer Stafford 12

Kicker Jack Hudson Massaponax 11

Kicker Patrick Carroll Mountain View 11

Kick Returner Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11

All Purpose Edward Ware Mountain View 12

Player of The Year Luke Morley Massaponax 11

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback Madden Lowe Colonial Forge 12

Center Darion Moore Massaponax 12

OL JaeDairen Warren-Binion Brooke Point 12

OL Jayden Woods Massaponax 12

OL CJ Van Buren North Stafford 11

OL Jackson Philips Stafford 12

Running Back Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12

Running Back Jamal Thomas Colonial Forge 12

Running Back Ike Daniels Mountain View 9

Receiver Tony Skinner Riverbend 12

Receiver Javon Swinton North Stafford 12

Receiver Avery Johnson-Edmonds Colonial Forge 12

Receiver Akil Thomas Mountain View 12

Tight End Michael Vinson Colonial Forge 11

Kicker Madden Lowe Colonial Forge 12

Kick Returner Ike Daniels Mountain View 9

All Purpose Tony Skinner Riverbend 12

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Def. Lineman Chase Harley Colonial Forge 12

Def. Lineman Mason Rega Colonial Forge 12

Def. Lineman Skyler Grant Riverbend 11

Def. End Adin Huntington Mountain View 12

Def. End Lanxton Athy Massaponax 12

Linebacker Max Kauthen Colonial Forge 12

Linebacker Hayden Mesimer Stafford 12

Linebacker Elijah Christopher Massaponax 11

Linebacker Josh Johnson Colonial Forge 12

Def. Back Avery Johnson- Edmonds Colonial Forge 12

Def. Back Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11

Def. Back James Sullivan Mountain View 11

Def. Back Devin Lardge Stafford 12

Punter Zack Thomas Brooke Point 12

Punt Returner Elijah Sarratt Colonial Forge 11

All Purpose Tony Skinner Riverbend 12

Player of The Year Adin Huntington Mountain View 12

Coach of the Year John Brown Colonial Forge

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Def. Lineman Trayvon Smith North Stafford 12

Def. Lineman Justin Watson Mountain View 11

Def. Lineman JaeDairen Warren-Binion Brooke Point 12

Def. End Michael Vinson Colonial Forge 11

Def. End Jamar Frazier North Stafford 11

Def. End Bryan Brown Stafford 11

Linebacker Dwayne Williams North Stafford 11

Linebacker Aiden Fisher Riverbend 10

Linebacker Jordan Savoy Colonial Forge 12

Linebacker Jacob Carmichael Massaponax 12

Def. Back Isaiah Dowell Massaponax 11

Def. Back Tony Skinner Riverbend 12

Def. Back Jordan Williams Stafford 12

Def. Back Shawn Asbury North Stafford 11

Punter Alex Solorzano Mountain View 11

Punt Returner Shawn Asbury North Stafford 11

All Purpose Jordan Barnett Colonial Forge 11

