One big negative—the scoreboard—outweighed three huge positives Friday night as Colonial Forge played host to four-time defending Class 5 champion Highland Springs in a game that featured back-and-forth thrills and things that probably made fans of both teams cheer for and want to hide their eyes at.
Alas, when the final buzzer sounded, Highland Springs beat the Eagles 27-20, but coach John Brown said he was pleased with his team’s effort on both sides of the ball.
“For the most part, we played football tonight. We did a good job and I am proud our kids,” Brown said. “[The] defense put us in a lot of good [field] position [opportunities], but we could not take advantage. Against a team like Highland Springs, you have to take advantage of every opportunity and we didn’t tonight.”
The main positive was coming back from a 27-7 deficit with 2:26 left in the third quarter as Colonial Forge (7-2) scored two fourth quarter touchdowns and had a chance to tie it late in the fourth quarter.
But Highland Springs (9-0) was able to overcome five turnovers, including three interceptions overall, to hold on for the victory. So although Colonial Forge notched a positive by winning the turnover battle, the Springers’ defense, including strong defensive pressure on Eagles’ quarterback Madden Lowe all night long, proved to be too much.
“They [Highland Springs] have one of the top defenses in the state; there’s no doubt,” Brown said.
That fact was evident from the game’s opening drive when Forge went three-and-out, including two incomplete pass attempts by Lowe, who struggled with a 7-21-2 line, thanks to the Springers’ relentless pass rush. There were no sacks, but Lowe looked rushed and was forced outside the pocket a few times.
That Forge receivers dropped four balls did not help, especially given that the Eagles only managed 72 yards on the ground.
“When I scheduled this game, I knew Highland Springs would expose some things we have to clean up before the playoffs,” Brown said. “We have to run the football and we have to score more points. I think our defense is elite, but we have to get our offense going.”
It didn’t help that one important weapon on both sides of the ball for Forge, wide receiver/defensive back Elijah Sarratt did not play and was seen in a walking boot on the sideline during the game. Brown pronounced him day-to-day.
“We knew some of those guys were going to be out this week,” Brown said. “But we didn’t want to use that as an excuse. The guys who did play had to step up and a few of them surely did.”
One of those was senior receiver/defensive back Avery Johnson-Edmonds, who positively rang in his Senior Night football game in style, catching a 27-yard scoring pass from Lowe early in the second quarter that helped Forge take an early short-lived 7-6 lead, then pulling the Eagles within the final margin with an exciting and somewhat dazzling 35-yard interception return.
Forge was unable to take advantage of two instances of great field position. The first one happened when the Eagles got great field position after the Eagles recovered a fumble at the Springers’ 24. Jaelan Black ran for eight yards on the first play, then an incomplete pass and a run for no gain before a chop block put the brakes to that drive.
Another time was after a bad snap on a punt try when the ball was placed at the Highland Springs 19. But two plays later, Lowe threw an interception and Highland Springs scored the touchdown that made it 27-7.
Brown said the Eagles’ late comeback showed what he has been emphasizing all year long—the desire to prove themselves to be among the state’s best.
“At the end of the season, we want to be an elite team,” Brown said. “We’ve worked hard to be in that conversation, so we will look at the film and fix what needs to be fixed for next week.”
Despite not having his best night of the season, Lowe still threw two touchdown passes, the 27-yarder to Johnson and a 10-yard pass to Michael Vinson.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-0) 6 7 14 0 – 27
COLONIAL FORGE (7-2) 0 7 0 13—20
First Quarter
HS—Verey 23 pass from Jones (kick blocked), 6:42
Second quarter
CF—Johnson-Edmonds 27 pass from Lowe (Lovelace kick), 5:25
HS—Hodge 27 pass from Jones (Alsheskie kick), 26.7
Third quarter
HS—Jackson 6 run (Alsheskie kick), 10:25
HS—Bradford 10 run (Alsheskie kick), 2:26
Fourth quarter
CF—Vinson 10 pass from Lowe (kick failed), 10:29
CF—Johnson-Edmonds 35 interception return (Lovelace kick), 7:44
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Highland Springs—Bradford 18-115, Jackson 12-23, Bassett 6-22, Smith 1-15, Veney 10-(minus 4); Colonial Forge—Black 8-34, Kauthen 5-11, Lowe 3-10, Thomas 4-10, Barnett 2-7.
Passing—Highland Springs—Jones-7-12-3-127, Dent 0-1-0-0; Colonial Forge--Lowe 8-22-2-90, Dixon 1-1-1-0.
Receiving—Highland Springs—Hodge 3-53, Crowe 1-23, Parker 1-37, Veney 1-12, King 1-11; Colonial Forge—J. Jones 2-26, Palmer 2-20, Johnson-Edmonds 1-27, Vinson 1-10, Kauthen 1-6.
