Following up on a season like they had last year is not an easy task for the Colonial Forge Eagles.
After all, the Eagles ran the table during the regular season and advanced to the Class 6 Region final before falling to eventual state champion Manchester. The follow-up task would seem even harder when one realizes Forge lost several key two-way players, especially on its offensive and defensive lines, to graduation.
But head coach John Brown says while it won’t be easy to do, given the level of competition the Eagles will face this season, he feels positive about the Eagles’ chances to attain its goal of an undefeated regular season.
“All the teams in the Commonwealth District are well-coached and there’s a lot of talent there, so we certainly have our work cut out for us and the kids know that,” Brown said. “But I think we will be battle tested not only by our district schedule but by our out-of-district schedule.”
The non-district schedule includes games against Hylton, Highland Springs, and Freedom, which are each perennial powers, so the schedule will “definitely prepare us to make some noise” in the playoffs.
It also helps that Forge returns several talented skill players, including last year’s starting quarterback Madden Lowe, who transferred from Riverbend just before last season, but has had a full off-season of preparation this year.
“Madden was sort of feeling his way along last year, and did a great job as a starter,” Brown said. “This year, he is more vocal and has taken better command of the offense.”
While the Eagles figure to spread the ball all over the field and use numerous targets in their spread offense, one key receiving threat should be junior receiver Elijah Sarratt, who Brown said has gained “about 10 or 15 pounds” this off-season.
The Eagles will move Sarratt mainly to the right side of the field, which may improve his statistics over last season as well as the chemistry between him and Lowe, but Brown said balance is a main feature of Forge’s offensive philosophy.
Brown raved about his corps of running backs, whom he said will all get a lot of touches, but one runner he expects to play a key role is senior running back Jamal Thomas.
Meanwhile, the Eagles return a few key two-way linemen, which is important because Brown said the line play will have to be good “sooner rather than later” given the level of competition Colonial Forge faces.
Among the key returning defensive players are Avery Johnson-Edmonds, a senior cornerback who should also contribute as a receiver on offense, and senior middle linebacker Josh Johnson. Brown mentioned that junior free safety Noel Innocent and junior two-way linemen Mason Rega and Chase Harley should also play significant roles in Forge’s success.
“We have a talented, hard-working corps of kids, who know what’s expected and worked hard in the weight room and during practice,” Brown said. “They have developed a good rapport with each other. We talk a lot with seniors [every year] about legacy, the tradition of the program, so these kids want to prove they belong, too. I expect the offensive and defensive lines to develop quickly and that they will make their own identity at the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.