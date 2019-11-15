When Colonial Forge coach John Brown reflected on the regular season schedule the Eagles had put together this year, he thought games road games against Grassfield and Freedom and a home game against four-time defending state Class 5 champion Highland Springs would provide a strong litmus test for the kinds of things his team would have to do to achieve its ultimate goal—winning a state title.
So rather than taking an easier approach that might have enabled Forge to continue a regular-season winning streak that at one point reached 20 straight games before the Eagles’ narrow loss to Freedom, Brown was patient and content that even though the team might have been able to guarantee home field advantage throughout the playoffs by taking a seemingly easier route, the aforementioned games instead gave the Eagles a battle-tested will that would prove invaluable as this time of year—the postseason—rolled around.
Such reflection is the ingredient that makes good teams great and great teams exceptional, so for Brown taking the harder road made much more sense. Colonial Forge hosts Gar-Field Friday at 7 p.m. in a Class 6 Region B first-round game.
“I knew when I scheduled those games they would show us where we needed to improve,” Brown said. “We knew to be an upper echelon team we had to play upper echelon teams, and this provided us the [template] we need to be successful going forward.”
Following the Freedom loss, the team took a longer look at playing with the kind of discipline state-contending teams show, not taking the bait when a team tries to draw the Eagles offsides, taking the right kinds of angles when tackling, making sure hand placement is pristine, and the like. That attention to detail has continued to be a point of emphasis since that game and will continue to be as Forge continues what it hopes will be a long postseason run.
So what kind of lesson did the team take from the narrow loss (27-20) to Highland Springs two weeks ago? According to Brown, the offensive coaches used the difficulties the Eagles experienced in that game to formulate a better game-plan going forward.
“Against Highland Springs, they forced us to make more decisions and slow the game way down,” Brown said. “I think the offensive coaches took the next week and really tried to streamline the offense and allows us to play fast. We are a much better team when we can play fast and we did that [Friday night].”
The Eagles steamrolled Stafford 57-14, led by its continued strong defensive play and a 10 for 10 passing night by quarterback Madden Lowe, whom Brown called “smart and a great leader.” While Forge needs to continue to hone in on avoiding key penalties on ensuring that the special teams aspect of their game is shored up, Brown praised the team’s ability to play well all season, and particularly cited the work of the Eagles’ defense.
“The defense has played well all year. In that Highland Springs game, we were able to get five turnovers, but weren’t able to do much with them, so we have focused on shoring that up,” Brown said. “But our defense has certainly had a knack for finding the ball when it’s in the air [or on the ground] and if they continue to do so, we should be able to continue our trajectory,” Brown said.
Brown said it is very cliché to say, but the Eagles’ future success may rest as much with the offensive coaches’ ability to put the players in the best position to succeed, as it does to the players’ ability to execute. Streamlining the offense seems to be the key.
“[Madden] Lowe said playing football every Friday night is all about having fun,” Brown said. “It doesn’t have to be rocket science out there. Going out there, playing fast, and not thinking about everything so much has been one of the keys to our success for most of the season.”
Accordingly, having fun and playing fast seems to be the template for a deep run by the Eagles year after year, and Brown hopes that template works like a charm again beginning this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.