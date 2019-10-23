After a successful junior varsity season last year at Colonial Forge, then sophomore offensive-defensive lineman Alvin Martin came to a moment of reckoning just after the season concluded.
Then 6-feet and 272 pounds, Martin began to think about what he wanted to do most—play football at the next level—and then began to think about what it would take to get there.
So his parents Al, a retired marine, and Deloris invested in sessions with a personal trainer, while Martin himself attended every conditioning session the Eagles had and changed his diet.
“I started to focus on shaping the body I wanted,” Martin said.
Mission accomplished. The now 6-foot-1-and-a-half Martin gained 25 pounds from the beginning of last season’s JV campaign and the beginning of this year’s varsity season. The hard work and focus paid off this past summer after Martin attended a series of camps.
During one of those, Martin made such an impression that he was chosen to the United States’ Under-17 Select Team for the International Bowl, which will take place on January 14 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The U.S. will take on Mexico in that contest.
“It [the selection process] was a long one and very nerve-wracking, but I was very excited to be chosen,” Martin said. “One of the factors of the selection process was looking at film and also how you played at camp.”
Martin used the camp experience, as well as the natural physical maturity that happens between the sophomore and junior years, to become a stalwart on both sides of the ball for Forge this season, Colonial Forge coach John Brown said.
“He’s certainly grown quite a bit,” Brown said, “We saw a lot of potential in him last season and when he came out to workouts in March, we saw a lot of things like his footwork, that were things we liked.”
Martin is determined to succeed both on and off the field. He said he aspires to either be an aerospace engineer or a criminal lawyer, and accordingly academics have been a strong focus, as his 3.5 grade point average would attest. He said he has already drawn interest, but not offers, from the University of Chicago, Princeton, and Harvard.
Brown said it is Martin’s curiosity and eagerness to learn that has been the most striking part of his development this season.
“I think his curiosity and desire to watch film has been the most important thing,” Brown said. “There are some players you can tell that just enjoy watching film and learning more about the game. Alvin is one of those. That big body Alvin has is great, but it’s even better to see those kids who are looking for that next edge and not just hoping to get by with their athleticism.”
Martin said his love for football and playing it well has helped him fit in well with the Eagles.
“It’s the preparation for the game that makes football fun,” Martin said. “There’s an adrenaline and excitement before, during, and after the game that has more significance than a lot of people realize. I think the energy output we have as a team is where the magic happens.”
Martin said continuing Forge’s tradition of success is important and is what has helped the Eagles continue to work hard despite the loss to Freedom a few weeks ago that ended a 21-game regular season winning streak.
“We are determined to keep the legacy going,” Martin said. “When we lost that game, we knew we didn’t have time to be sad or mad. Coach Brown told us we have to take it game by game and we are conscious about working hard and getting better every week. We are always progressing and that’s part of the fun.”
