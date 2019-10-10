Ever since playing in a recreation league as a 7-year old, Colonial Forge senior lineman Chase Harley has played on the offensive and defensive lines and to hear him tell it, he’s loved every minute of it.
“When I was young, I was kind of heavy-set, so yeah, I’ve always played on the line,” Harley recalled.
Harley also remembered the excitement of representing one’s school as a member of a football team for the first time when he suited up for Gayle Middle School in seventh grade.
“I think it was in middle school when I fell in love with the sport and knew it was one I wanted to devote myself to,” Harley said. “The school spirit, the competition, everything about the game were reasons I knew this was the sport for me.”
Because of his familiarity with and love for playing on the offensive and defensive lines, Harley said he knows he won’t garner the recognition given to his skill position teammates. But that doesn’t really matter that much to him.
“We [linemen] take pride on being there in the trenches. We know that when a running back or receiver goes for 100 or 200 yards, that it falls back on us. I’m pretty proud to call myself a lineman,” Harley said.
That pride and hard work has translated itself into leadership on the team. Harley said he would like to think he has always been a leader, but that since becoming a senior, his leadership opportunities have expanded.
“I want to make sure the present fortunes of the program at Forge—and those yet to come—are always strong, so when younger players come to me [with questions], I love to help them,” Harley said.
That leadership is also borne out in his academics where he has attained a 4.1 grade point average. Harley said while he hasn’t committed anywhere for college yet, he knows two things. He wants to go somewhere with a good engineering program. He would also love to continue to play football after high school.
Harley said he attended several camps over the summer at every college level, so he really doesn’t have a preference regarding the level of college (Division 1, 2, or 3), but he does know he wants to play.
“Whatever I have to do to play football at the next level, it’s definitely my goal,” Harley said.
A more immediate goal, however, is helping Colonial Forge to win a state title.
“Everything we do at Forge, every game we play, we have one goal in mind—winning a state title,” Harley said. “We know we have a good team. It’s just a matter of going into each game knowing we have to win it and doing what it takes to get there.”
Harley praised the fan base that he calls the best in the Stafford area, but he said that after the pre-game warmups, he doesn’t really focus on the crowd, he’s too busy playing the game.
“Once the game starts, it doesn’t really matter if there is one fan, or 100,000, I really have tunnel vision about the game,” Harley said. “I’m only focused on one thing and that’s winning the game.”
