Facing the high tempo, no-huddle offense of Massaponax was an interesting challenge for the host Colonial Forge Eagles Friday night.
In fact, Forge coach John Brown said it was “crazy to watch.” So it probably wasn’t too surprising that after the Eagles won the opening coin toss, they elected to receive the opening kickoff.
Brown said Colonial Forge’s game plan was to limit the Panthers’ number of possessions and prevent them from extending drives.
Except for one drive in the second quarter that resulted in a field goal just before the halftime buzzer, Colonial Forge (7-1) achieved its goal en route to a dominant 21-3 shellacking of Massaponax, who moved the ball fairly well at times, but was thwarted by a Colonial Forge defense that made big plays including two interceptions of Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley.
Because Forge took the ball to start the game, the Eagles set the tone early as their quarterback, Madden Lowe, methodically drove them down the field, mixing runs with a couple long passes while driving 65 yards for a touchdown when Lowe found Elijah Sarratt in the middle of the end zone on a crossing route and drilled the extra point to give Forge a 7-0 lead with 8:59 left in the first quarter.
Massaponax failed to convert on its next drive, mainly due to pressure put on Morley and the Panthers’ running backs by the Forge defensive front, led by Mason Rega and Drew Martin, among others. The defensive stand proved huge because on its next drive, Forge scored again.
This time, Lowe connected on 4 of 5 passes during a scoring drive that was capped by an 8-yard run by Max Kauthen to give Forge a 14-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Based on how Forge played defensively throughout the game, and accordingly how much Morley struggled, the Eagles essentially wrapped up the game at that point. Massaponax had 166 yards of offense in the first half, but Morley managed just 28 yards in the air.
The Panthers (7-2) hurt themselves with eight penalties for 40 yards to no accepted penalties for Forge. Two of the penalties, one for illegal shift and one for offsides, occurred during the drive just after Forge’s second touchdown, putting Massaponax in a difficult spot and Colonial Forge held.
Brown said he was “super happy” with the Eagles’ lack of penalties in the game, noting cutting down on penalties had been a point of emphasis after they became a key factor in the team’s lone loss to Freedom and helped gave Mountain View good field position on several drives two weeks ago.
“We have hiccups from time to time, but in a big game like this, to eliminate penalties, was really huge,” Brown said.
The Panthers extended another drive just before halftime, but were unable to score a touchdown, settling instead for a 29-yard field goal by Stephen Hudson just before the first half buzzer sounded.
Forge’s defense came up huge in the second half as well, stopping Massaponax on the opening drive. After the Eagles punted, Forge defensive back Maliek Dixon notched the first of Forge’s two interceptions, seemingly giving the Eagles another great opportunity with the ball at their 37.
However, Lowe was sacked, then completed a pass for two yards and threw an incompletion, forcing the Eagles to punt. Alas, Massaponax blocked Lowe’s punt, giving the Panthers possession at their 37.
But even though the up-tempo offense moved the ball to the Colonial Forge 20, the Eagles’ defense stiffened at key times, including on fourth and 7 from the Forge 23 when Morley threw incomplete.
On the ensuing possession, the Eagles embarked on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended when Michael Vinson scored on a 6-yard run to make it 21-3. That drive was punctuated by methodical play-calling as Forge sought to milk the clock. The TD run provided the proverbial dagger as Massaponax moved the ball well on two consecutive drives but literally ran out of time, even for its quick moving offense.
Colonial Forge’s strong defensive performance seemed to please Brown, who pronounced next week’s home matchup against defending Group 5A state champion Highland Springs “a litmus test.”
“Win or lose, just like the Freedom game, I enjoy playing games like that because opponents like Highland Springs expose things you need to take care of before the playoffs,” Brown said.
Manhandling an opponent with the high-octane offense of Massaponax was another important step for Colonial Forge, which advanced to the Group 6A semifinals last year.
MASSAPONAX (7-2) 0 3 -0 0 – 0
COLONIAL FORGE (7-1) 14 0 0 7 – 21
First Quarter
CF—Sarratt 19 pass from Lowe (Lowe kick), 8:59
CF—Kauthen 8 run (Lowe kick), 1:30
Second Quarter
M—FG Hudson 29, :00
Fourth Quarter
CF—Vinson 6 run (Lowe kick), 6:50
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Massaponax—Morley 10-81, Hale 13-54, Hawthorne 12-46, Romero 5-2, Swain 1-4; Colonial Forge—Black 7-54, Kauthen 7-32, Thomas 10-29, Johnson 1-12, Vinson 2-11, Lowe 5-2, Jones 1-0.
Passing—Massaponax, Morley 9-15-2-100; Colonial Forge--Lowe 9-13-0-133.
Receiving—Plummer 4-48, Miller 3-48, Romero 2-4; Colonial Forge, Sarratt 3-37, Bills 2-30, Johnson-Edmonds 2-6, Palmer 1-40, Kauthen 1-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.