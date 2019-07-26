North Stafford High School senior Javon Swinton committed to Indiana University Thursday for football.
Swinton, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, chose the Hoosiers over offers from seven other schools, including South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia.
He was named first-team all-region as a wide receiver.
A two-sport athlete, Swinton also had an opportunity to play basketball at Hampton University, which offered him a scholarship.
