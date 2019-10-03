The fact that the Mountain View Wildcats are off to a 5-0 start halfway through their season was not really a surprise given the talent Coach Lou Sorrentino has to work with, but the manner in which they have won possibly caused a few raised eyebrows, and may be cause for a few sleepless nights going forward for the opponents they have yet to play.
Overall, the defense, led by veteran defensive stalwarts such as Adin Huntington, Ben Boateng, and Alex Kemp, has been stellar, yielding just 33 points in the five games (6.6 average), while preventing several of the other teams’ key offensive cogs from doing a lot of damage. Sorrentino said that is basically standard operating procedure.
“When you are facing high powered offenses, you benefit from having a good offensive line with veterans who know how to communicate,” Sorrentino said. “When you can force the other teams to go to their second, third, or fourth option, you obviously have a chance to do good things and we’ve done that. It’s been exciting so far.”
The Wildcats have limited four of their five opponents so far to one touchdown or fewer and no opponent so far has scored more than 15 points in a game.
The excitement has not been limited to defense, however, as a high-powered offense, averaging 40 points per game, has unleashed a balanced attack, led by quarterback Edwin Ware, who is equally adept at throwing and running, but also has good confidence to lead the team down the field.
During the Wildcats’ 37-6 victory over Patriot a couple weeks ago, Ware scored four touchdowns, throwing for three, while running for one. Meanwhile, he has also taken the short passes where he has had them.
“Against Riverbend, we had some sustained drives where we weren’t able to get the big plays, but we were able to be efficient with the pass [Ware was 10 for 11], so that will be good when we face some of the better offenses we have ahead,” Sorrentino said.
Another advantage of Mountain View’s talent has been its ability to simulate what other teams can do in practice, but that is more a nod to the Wildcats’ philosophy of “22 guys,” Sorrentino said.
“Not many teams use 11 players on offense and 11 different players on defense,” Sorrentino said. “Riverbend has gotten much better, but late in the game, I don’t think they could keep up with a team that has our depth. Another advantage of the depth is special teams play.”
Sorrentino has also been very pleased with Mountain View’s kickers. There are three kickers, Alex Solorzano (punts and extra points), Patrick Carroll (kickoffs) and John Shaner (situational kicks).
“We are fortunate because there hasn’t really been any difficult feelings between them. Solorzano has punted well and Carroll has consistently pinned the opponent inside the 20, so we feel really good about the start.”
Sorrentino was quick to point out, though, that with North Stafford, Colonial Forge, and Massaponax on the schedule the next three weeks, the Wildcats face a genuine challenge.
“It will be great to see how we measure up,” Sorrentino said.
