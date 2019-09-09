Shan Lateef, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a recipient of Virginia’s 2019 Outstanding STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] Awards.
Lateef was one of two students named a STEM Phenom, and one of only five individuals honored with the Outstanding STEM Awards by Gov. Northam and the Science Museum of Virginia’s Richard Conti.
Lateef’s interest in STEM began long before he became a student at Thomas Jefferson. Using the common fruit fly, Lateef and a collaborator conducted a year-long project to understand the implications of ultraviolet radiation on health and the potential of antioxidants to protect against UV-induced damage.
His current research focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanism of traumatic brain injury to determine appropriate targets for treatments and interventions. Lateef has successfully published his initial findings in the Journal of Experimental Neuroscience and has presented his work at two scientific conferences.
This past spring, Lateef received the American Academy of Neurology’s Neuroscience Research Prize, one of just four high-school students in the U.S. awarded the honor. He also won the first-place award in Medicine and Health at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.
He is currently serving as the President of the Virginia Junior Academy of Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.