An elderly woman living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at noon that she had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.
The caller stated that the woman’s Social Security number had been compromised and that a vehicle registered to her had been located in another country, containing illegal drugs.
The caller asked the resident to verify her name, date of birth and Social Security number, which she did. The caller then asked the victim to verify her credit-card and bank-account details, which the victim did not do because the bank name the caller provided was not correct and the victim became suspicious.
The victim called her son and learned the call was a scam, police said.
