A woman died in a stabbing in a Springfield hotel early Saturday, according to Fairfax County police.
The woman was identified as Toni Newkirk, 55, of Louisiana.
Detectives responded to the reported stabbing at the Hilton Hotel at 6550 Loisdale Road around 3 a.m.
Newkirk was found dead and a man was found suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The man was treated at a hospital for serious injuries and he is now in stable condition, police said.
Newkirk and the man are known to each other and there is no threat to the public safety.
