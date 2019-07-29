The Vienna Youth Players will present “The Wedding Singer” with performances Aug. 2-11 at the Vienna Community Center.
The musical is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name, and features 35 energetic youth performers.
“The environment kind of mixes the jokes and fun we have while in character, and it translates when we are between scenes,” said P.J. Pavot, who portrays the lead character, Robbie, of the rehearsal process.
“It’s really fun goofing off with everyone in the production,” Pavot said. “And everyone loves the songs.”
Performances will be Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. For information and tickets, see the Website at www.viennava.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.