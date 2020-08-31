Anna Elizabeth Bowman Blizard and Marvin Aldrich Blizard of Springfield, Virginia will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2. They were married at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, Tennessee on September 2, 1960. They met while attending East Tennessee State College (now University) in Johnson City. Marvin graduated with a degree in mathematics and Ann with a degree in nursing.
They moved to the nation's capital and lived in Southwest Washington while Marvin worked at the Naval Research Laboratory and Ann worked as a nurse at a doctor's office in the city. They later resettled in what was then called the Americana Fairfax apartment complex in Annandale and their son Robert was born at Fairfax Hospital in 1963. In 1964, they moved to their current house in the Ravensworth Farm subdivision in Springfield. Later, Marvin worked for the Office of Naval Research in the Ballston section of Arlington and Ann worked as a nurse in an Annandale doctor's office. They also obtained master's degrees -- Marvin from Catholic University and Ann from George Mason University. Over the years, they had one dog -- a collie named Sam -- and two cats, Morris and K.C. In 2010, they celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Old Ebbitt Grill in DC with a special brunch for friends and family and did the same in 2015 at Clyde's in Alexandria for their 55th anniversary. This year, they will celebrate with others via Zoom.
