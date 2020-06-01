Going Gainesville, Zandra's Taqueria, the QBE Foundation and OSC "Old School Construction" have teamed up to sell apparel to support Old School Kitchen.
Old School Kitchen has a two-fold mission. First, they are putting restaurant workers who are recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis back to work while producing mass quantities of prepared to-go meals: frozen, refrigerated and warm to target those that cannot heat the prepared meals.
Secondly, they are providing nutrition assistance to families and individuals identified for financial assistance by delivering meals and distributing them via pick-up at their kitchen in Haymarket.
To raise money for the organization, the groups are selling apparel through June 5. All proceeds will be donated.
For more details and to order, see https://www.goinggainesville.com/merch/.
