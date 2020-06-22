Loudoun County Farm Bureau will award up to two grants, each for up to $5,000, for projects designed to improve or expand local agricultural production capabilities or consumer access, and general programs or projects that improve Loudoun’s agriculture industry.
Loudoun County Farm Bureau recognizes the need to invest in Loudoun’s rural economy.
“Now, more than ever we realize the need for a sustainable, local food supply, and Farm Bureau is thrilled to invest in the innovative minds of our local community that will bring that to life,” said Chris Van Vlack, president of the organization.
The 2020 Agriculture Innovation Grant Program is open to residents of Loudoun County with innovative solutions to the agriculture industry’s biggest challenges. Preference will be given to projects with a long-term impact; applicants must provide at least 50% of the total funding for the project. Completed applications are due by July 15.
The recipients will be notified by July 31. For more information on the grant program please contact the Loudoun County Farm Bureau office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.