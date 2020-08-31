Festivities surrounding the West Virginia Breeders Classics XXXIV will kick off with the Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town, W.Va.
Former Washington Football Team defensive end Ron McDole and cornerback Pat Fischer are the honorary chairmen for the event, and other NFL alumni will be among those participating in the outing. Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff is a founder of the weekend of horse racing.
The golf outing begins at 8 a.m. with coffee and Danish and a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. The event benefits Charles Town Races Chaplaincy, United Way and Aftercare Charles Town for retired racehorses.
The West Virginia Breeders Classics will be run Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.
For more information: wvbcmbn@frontier.com or call 304-725-0709.
