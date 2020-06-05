StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries is hosting a virtual fundraiser and charity raffle on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
For information about the event, to buy raffle tickets or to register, visit the event page: https://thestreetlight.ejoinme.org/hope
The nonprofit is dedicated to promoting change and restoration in the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness and poverty. It partners with Prince William County to operate a 48-bed overnight shelter in Woodbridge.
In addition, the organization provides:
- homeless prevention services
- permanent supportive housing to the medically fragile homeless
- wrap-around case management services to clients
- outreach to the unsheltered homeless living in tents
- a community food pantry and clothing closet
The organization's long-term plan is to build a Hope Center, which would provide efficiency-style living with wrap-around case management services for homeless adults and families who cannot get into existing shelters.
