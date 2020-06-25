Microsoft,Amazon Web Services and 13 other leading tech companies in Northern Virginia will be participating in a virtual career fair presented by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority on July 14 to help mid-career tech professionals find jobs.
The companies represented will be offering a combined 3,000 job opportunities in Northern Virginia.
The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the latest FCEDA response to the COVID-19 crisis by connecting job-seekers with companies that are hiring now. While the fair is primarily for those in tech fields, including data science, software engineering, IT, cybersecurity, defense and aerospace, some companies are featuring non-tech positions such as marketing, sales, finance, human resources and legal.
In addition to Microsoft and AWS, other companies in attendance will be AppGuard Inc.; CGI; CVP (Customer Value Partners); Expedition Technology; EntropyZero Consulting; FireEye; Ipsun Solar; General Dynamics Information Technology; ManTech International; MicroHealth; NTT Data Federal; Serco, Inc.; and SOSi.
Participants will be able to browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions, engage in video conferencing and chat with HR representatives in real-time – all from the comfort of their homes. The registration page is here. Individuals with security clearances are strongly encouraged to attend.
The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the second in a series of online hiring events presented by the economic development authority. The authority's first virtual career fair for recent college graduates drew nearly 1,000 attendees and 13 participating companies, resulting in more than 900 completed conversations between hiring reps and job seekers.
“We connected almost a thousand college graduates with job opportunities last month, and now we have the opportunity to get mid-career professionals in front of diverse Northern Virginia companies with thousands of open jobs during the pandemic – this is why we do what we do,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “Every job represents a household, so when we connect people — whether newly minted graduates or those midway through a career — to thousands of open jobs, we are really improving lives, saving households and communities.”
In addition to the Tech Virtual Career Fair, FCEDA is also sponsoring the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber’s virtual career fair on Tuesday, July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.