Arlington County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti has become one of the latest county elected officials endorsing Terry McAuliffe’s bid for governor.
McAuliffe “has laid out clear plans to create a better future for all Virginians,” de Ferranti said in a statement released by the McAuliffe campaign. “Terry is the best choice to move us forward and deliver us on the change we need.”
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the June Democratic primary.
McAuliffe also picked up the endorsement of Sheriff Beth Arthur, who praised the former governor as “someone who sees the full picture, someone who has the vision, plans and experience to get things done.”
The campaign previously garnered up the backing of a number of Arlington elected officials, and has announced that a cadre of former County Board members – Mary Margaret Whipple, Walter Tejada, Mary Hynes, Jay Fisette and John Milliken – are also backing his bid.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
