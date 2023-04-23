BOYS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 10, ROBINSON 7 : For Battlefield (6-2 overall) on Saturday, both Patrick Sheahan (1 assist, 1 caused turn over) and Brodie Carroll each scored two goals. The Bobcats had a balanced scoring effort with the following players each scoring a goal: Mason Cage (2 caused turn overs) Ronan Cleary (1 assist), Caleb Stinchon, Owen George (4 assists), Trevor Dougherty, and Teegan Louise.
Battlefield face off specialist Abe Al-Kalili won 9 face offs and Dylan Galler won 3 face offs. And Battlefield goalie John Fisher had an amazing game with 17 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 13, CENTREVILLE 9: For Battlefield (7-1), Erin Sweeney totaled 3 goals and 2 assists, Caileigh McQuillian 2 goals and 4 draw controls, Kendra Harris 2 goals, Lanie Carroll 2 goals and 4 ground balls and Gracie Lint 4 saves in goal.
