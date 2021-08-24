Downtown Culpeper Beer Hound Brewery will be partnering with Humble Soul Food Truck to host a beer pairing event at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1
The ticketed event will have a four-course meal and a beer to pair with each course.
“We have been wanting to have a reoccurring event to showcase Culpeper’s talented food truck chefs for some time now,” said Beer Hound Brewery Owner Shirley Ammon.
Tickets are $34 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/166869024745 until Aug. 31.
Beer Hound Brewery opened in October 2014 and serves small-batch ales and lagers named after famous and not so famous hounds in movies, history and 4-legged customers.
Humble Soul was founded in North Carolina and provides authentic soul food to Culpeper, Va.
