Stafford Magazine received a record 10,670 votes from readers – a 25% increase from last year – in our annual Best of Stafford survey, conducted online in August, and we’re pleased to announce the winners on the pages that follow in 108 different categories.  They were chosen from nearly 800 businesses, organizations and individuals that received nominations this year.  Over the next few months, you’ll see banners, plaques and window clings going up in many of these winning businesses.  Congratulations to all of the winners – and thank you for everything you do to make the North Stafford community a special place!

Agriculture

Winery

Potomac Point Vineyard & Winery

 

Around Stafford

Administrative Assistant 

Rita Kooiman, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

 

Community Event/Festival

Long Family Farmers Market

 

Date Spot

Barley Naked Brewing Co.

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

Barleynaked.com

 

Barley Naked Brewing Company believes that there are three keys to happiness: love, friendship, and good beer. It is important to us at Barley Naked to make sure everyone feels welcome in this little community we have created. So whether you’re from out of town or have lived in Stafford your whole life, you’re family to us. We firmly believe that if people can sit down and connect over a beer, they’ll find they have more in common than they have differences. Life is too complicated and way too short, so relax, smile, and get Barley Naked! 

 

Happy Hour Spot

Barley Naked Brewing Co.

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

Barleynaked.com

See write-up, Date Spot category.

 

Library

Central Rappahannock Regional Library / Porter Branch

2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 22554

(540) 372-1144

librarypoint.org

 

Local Attraction

Government Island

 

Most Colorful Character 

Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

 

Most Community-Involved Business

Mission BBQ

 

Most Community-Involved Person

Barry Boyd, Barley Naked Brewing Co.

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

barleynaked.com

See write-up, Date Spot category.

 

Place of Worship

Mount Ararat Church

 

Place to Work

Barley Naked Brewing Company

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

barleynaked.com

See write-up, Date Spot category.

 

Public Servant

Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

 

Worst Traffic Hazard

Interstate 95

Arts/Entertainment

Music Instructor

Chris Cepulis, Bang Music

 

Performing Arts Group

Amyclae Dance Academy

45 Walpole St., Stafford, 22554

(540) 903-2136

amyclaedance.com

 

Amyclae offers classes in ballet, contemporary, jazz, musical theater, tap, acrodance, hip-hop and more. Amyclae has award-winning competition companies and many specialty competition teams for advanced students. At Amyclae, we understand that not everyone decides to begin dancing at an early age. We offer beginner classes with no experience required, for elementary, middle and high school students. See classes, schedules, prices and a registration form at AmyclaeDance.com or email info@amyclaedance.com. Make today the day you take that step to join Amyclae. Thank you, Stafford!

Automotive

Auto Dealership – American

Pohanka Honda

 

Auto Dealership – Foreign

Pohanka Honda

Auto Repair Shop

OCD Offroad Shop

 

Carwash

610 Car Wash

 

Tire Store

Tires Plus

Beauty/Wellness

Barber Shop

Seward’s Barber Academy

93 Onville Road, Stafford, 22556

(540) 720-1052

sewardsbarberacademy.com

 

Eyelash/ Brow Extension Salon

Mind Soul Beauty Bar

 

Hair Salon

Winning Image Salon & Day Spa

55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556

winningimagesalonanddayspa.com

 

Winning Image began in 1993 as a small hair, nail and tanning salon. Because we listened to our customers, our business grew and we expanded to a second location. With our most recent expansion into a salon and day spa, we continue our commitment to take a genuine interest in your personal beauty needs. We will accomplish this by listening to your personal beauty goals, paying attention to your individual skin and hair type and learning about your personal style preferences. Thank you for your continued confidence in our services.

 

Hairstylist/Barber 

Brooke Shelton, Winning Image Salon & Day Spa

55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556

winningimagesalonanddayspa.com

See write-up, Hair Salon category.

 

Massage Services

Stafford Massage & Healing Arts

385 Garrisonville Road, #211, Stafford, 22554

(540) 288-8888

Staffordvamassage.com

 

We are thankful that you chose us and for your continued support. Your choice for us to be your place of healing, escaping the everyday grind, and supporting our local vendors through our retail shop, is greatly appreciated!

 

Nail Salon

Winning Image Salon & Day Spa

55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556

winningimagesalonanddayspa.com

See write-up, Hair Salon category.

 

Spa

Winning Image Salon & Day Spa

55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556

winningimagesalonanddayspa.com

See write-up, Hair Salon category.

 

Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tan

 

Childcare/Education

Camp/ Summer Program

Amyclae Dance Academy

45 Walpole St., Stafford, 22554

(540) 903-2136

Amyclaedance.com

See write-up, Performing Arts Group category. 

 

Childcare/Preschool

St. William of York Catholic School

3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, 22554

(540) 659-5207

stwillschool.org

 

College/University

Germanna Community College

124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, 22554

(540) 891-3000

Germanna.edu

 

Germanna Community College breaks down barriers and shapes the future. We are open to all residents of Stafford County and offer an educational experience that is second to none in terms of quality and student outcomes. Germanna is a family of individuals – each respected for their unique talents, perspectives, backgrounds and abilities – that consistently strives to not only be our best but to be the best. Located at the Barbara J. Fried Center at 124 Old Potomac Church Road in Stafford and online everywhere.

 

Daycare

Living Hope Child Development Center

 

Private School

St. William of York Catholic School

3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, 22554

(540) 659-5207

Stwillschool.org

 

Teacher

Hayley Kingham, The Goddard School

Dining

American Cuisine

Mason Dixon Cafe

11 Hope Road, Stafford, 22554

(540) 280-3131

masondixoncafe.com

 

Asian Restaurant

Umi Japanese Cuisine

20 Dunn Drive, Stafford, 22556 

1500 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg, 22401

(540) 628-2086 Stafford

(540) 373-3881 Fredericksburg

Umistafford.com

 

Head to Umi Japanese Cuisine for scrumptious sushi fare in Stafford. Found on Dunn Drive, it delights you with its extensive Japanese menu and a wonderful atmosphere. Menu highlights include miso soup, crab salad entree and wasabi prawn. 

 

Bar

Barley Naked Brewing Co.

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

barleynaked.com

See write-up, Date Spot category.

 

BBQ

Mission BBQ

 

Carryout/Curbside

Umi Japanese Cuisine

20 Dunn Drive, Stafford, 22556 

1500 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg, 22401

(540) 628-2086 Stafford

(540) 373-3881 Fredericksburg

Umistafford.com

See write-up, Asian Food category

 

Chef

Shekela Hutchinson, Z’s Southern Kitchen

 

Coffeeshop

The Grounds Coffeehouse

 50 N. Stafford Complex Center, #107, Stafford, 22554

(540) 288-2058

thegroundsva.com

 

Delivery

Sam’s Pizza & Subs

 

Family Restaurant

El Gran Charro Mexican Restaurant

 

Fine Dining

Robiolina

 

Friendliest Restaurant

Mason Dixon Cafe  

11 Hope Road, Stafford, 22554

(540) 280-3131

masondixoncafe.com

 

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt Shop

Abner Butterfield Ice Cream Company

 

Italian Restaurant

Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria

 

Mexican/Southwestern

El Gran Charro Mexican Restaurant

 

Outdoor Dining

Potomac Point Winery

 

Pizza

(TIE)

Sam’s Pizza & Subs

Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria

 

Sandwich/Sub

Firehouse Subs

 

Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Emergency Services

Firefighter/Rescue

Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department

 

Law Enforcement Officer

Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

 

 

Health/Medical

Chiropractor

Dr. Joshua Cole, Sentara Therapy of Stafford

(formerly Cole Sports Chiropractic & Rehab)

95 Dunn Drive, Suite 123, Stafford, 22556

(540) 242-4489 

colesportschiropractic com

 

Dr. Joshua Cole, DC, DCABSP, treats patients of all ages and ability levels from office workers to professional and Olympic athletes. As an experienced chiropractor, Dr. Cole can help you heal from common ailments, accidents and athletic injuries resulting from day-to-day life so you can perform at your maximum potential. If you have an injury that is causing you pain, interfering with your everyday life or impeding your progress toward your athletic goals, schedule an appointment with Dr. Cole. Our services extend past the expected and include injury prevention, performance enhancement, nutrition and rehabilitation. Using the latest proven treatment options, we’ll help you to return faster to the active, pain-free lifestyle you enjoy!

 

Dentist

Aquia Dental Care

 

Eye Doctor/Optometry Practice

Eagle Eye Vision Center

120 Soaring Drive, Stafford, 22556

(540) 720-0407

Eevc2020.com

 

Eagle Eye Vision Center is proud to be recognized as the Best Optometry Practice in Stafford. Dr. Christina and Dr. Kevin Dixon have been providing personal, professional, quality comprehensive eye exams in Stafford for over 20 years. We diagnose and treat a variety of eye conditions, including diabetes, kerataconus, glaucoma, cataracts and emergency conditions. Our optical boutique carries the highest quality frames and sunglasses with lens options for all ages. We are now offering the FDA-approved OptiLight for the treatment of dry eye. Call today to schedule an appointment at (540) 720-0407.

 

General Practitioner

Mary Washington Primary Care

4422 Garrisonville Road, Suite 102, Stafford, 22554

(540) 741-3328

PrimaryCare.mwhc.com

 

Obstetrician/Gynecologist/Midwife

Dr. Kurian Thott, Women’s Hearth & Surgery Center

 

Orthodontist

Dr Matthew H. Caspersen

 

Pediatrician

Dr. Tamara Loving, Pediatric Partners of Stafford

 

Rehab Facility

Mary Washington Hospital Center

125 Hospital Center Blvd., Suite 129, Stafford, 22554

(540) 741-9647

PT.mwhc.com

 

Weight Loss Center

Mary Washington Weight Loss Center

1011 Care Way, Suite 100, Fredericksburg, 22401

(540) 741-2955

WeightLoss.mwhc.com

Home/Garden

Dry Cleaners

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

 

Interior Design & Staging/Window Coverings

Budget Blinds of Stafford

Serving Stafford County and surrounding areas

(540) 372-3425

budgetblinds.com/stafford

 

Thank you, Stafford and the surrounding areas, for choosing us as your preferred provider of window coverings. Budget Blinds has been in business for over 29 years with over 1,100 locations across North America. With this, you have the best of both worlds, a locally owned and operated business with the backing of a national brand. A custom window covering is only as good as its professional installation. Our installers have years of experience and all types of products, and we do not use subcontractors. We appreciate your support and would be happy to provide you with an in-home consultation for any of your window-covering needs.

 

Mowing/Landscape Service

Bliss Lawn and Landscape

141 Chestnut Lane, Stafford,  22556

(540) 369-5865

blisslandscape.com

 

Pest Control

Helping Hands Pest Control

Serving Stafford County and surrounding areas

(540) 907-5426

helpinghandspest@gmail.com

 

Plant Center

Achara Florist & Fine Gifts

 

Hospitality

Tourist Destination

Potomac Point Winery

Miscellaneous

Customer Service

Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy

 

Funeral Home

Covenant Funeral Home

 

IT Support & Services

RockIT Repairs

373 Garrisonville Road, #105 Stafford, 22554

(540) 412-8825

rockitrepairs.com/virginia/stafford/

 

Moving Company

My Guys Moving & Storage

 

Senior Living Facility

Commonwealth Senior Living

 

Tattoo Studio

Dark Horse Tattoo

 

Travel Agency

Riddick Entertainment

 

Occasions

Event Venue

Barley Naked Brewing Company

15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556

(540) 623-4475

Barleynaked.com

See write-up, Date Spot category.

 

Florists

Achara Florist & Fine Gifts

 

Limo/Car Service

540 Party Bus

 

Photographer

Marius Carter Photography

Pets

Animal Rescue

Purrs and Whiskers

 

Pet Grooming

Dog Krazy Inc.

 

Pet Walker/Sitter

Happy Tails

 

Veterinarian

Aquia Garrisonville Animal Hospital

Professional Services

Attorney

Yvonne Nageotte, Nageotte, Nageotte, & Nageotte, P.C.

385 Garrisonville Road, Suite 202, Stafford, 22554

(540) 659-5050

Nageottelawfirm.com

 

Yvonne J. Nageotte has over 26 years of experience as a trial attorney in Virginia, concentrating in the area of domestic relations and litigating complex legal issues involving divorce, child custody, visitation, child support, spousal support and property division under the equitable distribution statute. The lawyers at the law firm of Nageotte, Nageotte & Nageotte, P.C., also represent clients in the drafting and negotiation of premarital agreements and separation and property settlement agreements, adoption, guardianships, name changes, real estate, wills, living wills and powers of attorney.

 

Bank

Navy Federal Credit Union

 

Banker

Bhavna Pattni, Suntrust - North Stafford

 

Insurance

USAA

Real Estate/Construction/Home Improvement

Builder/ Construction Company

Fletcher Construction

 

Commercial Real Estate Agent

Brittany L. Sims, Military Moves with Britt/KW United

 

Countertops

Fab Granite

 

Electrician

Kelly Electric Services

 

Flooring/Carpet Company

Pacheco’s Hardwood Floors

309 Kingsland Drive, Stafford, 22556

(571) 383-5946

Pachecoshardwoodfloor.com

 

Enos and Amy Pacheco started their business in 2019. Pacheco’s Hardwood Floor installs only hardwood floors. They specialize in one thing so they can be the best at what they do. Enos has been in the hardwood floor industry since 1999. Pacheco’s Hardwood Floor meets the high standards of homeowners in the area. They are focused on good business practices – showing up when they say they will, working hard, doing the job right and not just fast, keeping the job site clean and communicating with their clients. Along with three great crews, they produce superior hardwood floor installations, refinish and repair projects, at a competitive price and with personable service.

 

HVAC Company

Ram Company Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. 

Serving Stafford and surrounding areas

(703) 232-0366

Ramcompanyhvac.com

 

Ram Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. will work with you to find HVAC solutions that fit your heating and cooling needs. We will provide you with a full consultation to explain all of your available options so that you can choose the system that’s right for your home or business. We serve both residential and commercial clients and offer a variety of money-saving solutions. We combine our use of the highest quality parts and equipment and our dedication to delivering exceptional service to provide you with top-quality service. Warranty included with all services.

 

Landscape Consultant

Virginia Water Gardens

 

Mason/Decks

Greystone Masonry

Greystonemasonry.org 

540-752-5658

 

Painting Company

Wow 1 Day Painting

 

Plumbing Company

Dupee Plumbing

 

Pool Service

Monarch Pools

901 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, 22556

(540) 657-7946

Monarchpoolcare.com

 

Monarch Pool Care is a family-owned and operated business serving the Stafford and Fredericksburg areas. Throughout our 17-year history, we have worked hard to provide quality care and service for our customers, growing to serve thousands of local pool and spa families.  Our two retail locations offer seven-day-a-week in-store care and support, Bullfrog and Nordic hot tubs, Finnleo saunas, and Radiant Above-ground DIY pools  We carry everything you’ll need to maintain and enjoy your pool or spa investment. Our technicians provide seasonal opening/closing services, weekly maintenance, equipment repair and renovation, liner replacement and more. Remember to “improve your view by looking up to quality” with Monarch Pool Care.

 

Power Washing Company

Shane’s Pristine Power Washing

 

Remodeling Company

Briones Construction

 

Residential Real Estate Agent

Lindsay Summa, NextHome Mission

44 Mine Road, Suite 2-187, Stafford, 22554

(540) 229-7289 

SoldBuyLindsay.com

 

Roofing Company

HomeFix Custom Remodeling

Recreation/Fitness

Fitness Center/Gym

PureBarre

1630 Publix Way, #120 Stafford, 22554

(540) 669-0793

purebarre.com/location/stafford-va

 

At Pure Barre Stafford our goal is to transform your body both physically and mentally. Our musically driven full-body workouts focus on low-impact, small movements that target strength, cardio and flexibility carefully crafted for people of all fitness levels. We welcome you to find your balance at our studio and be inspired by our amazing community of members and teachers. Located at 1630 Publix Way, #120, in Stafford.

 

Golf Course

Augustine Golf Club

 

Personal Trainer

Rosa Seward, Brickhouse Fitness

 

Recreation Facility

Jeff Rouse Center

 

Yoga/Pilates Studio

Brickhouse Fitness

