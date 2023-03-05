Stafford Magazine received a record 10,670 votes from readers – a 25% increase from last year – in our annual Best of Stafford survey, conducted online in August, and we’re pleased to announce the winners on the pages that follow in 108 different categories. They were chosen from nearly 800 businesses, organizations and individuals that received nominations this year. Over the next few months, you’ll see banners, plaques and window clings going up in many of these winning businesses. Congratulations to all of the winners – and thank you for everything you do to make the North Stafford community a special place!
Agriculture
Winery
Potomac Point Vineyard & Winery
Around Stafford
Administrative Assistant
Rita Kooiman, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Community Event/Festival
Long Family Farmers Market
Date Spot
Barley Naked Brewing Co.
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
Barley Naked Brewing Company believes that there are three keys to happiness: love, friendship, and good beer. It is important to us at Barley Naked to make sure everyone feels welcome in this little community we have created. So whether you’re from out of town or have lived in Stafford your whole life, you’re family to us. We firmly believe that if people can sit down and connect over a beer, they’ll find they have more in common than they have differences. Life is too complicated and way too short, so relax, smile, and get Barley Naked!
Happy Hour Spot
Barley Naked Brewing Co.
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
See write-up, Date Spot category.
Library
Central Rappahannock Regional Library / Porter Branch
2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 22554
(540) 372-1144
Local Attraction
Government Island
Most Colorful Character
Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Most Community-Involved Business
Mission BBQ
Most Community-Involved Person
Barry Boyd, Barley Naked Brewing Co.
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
See write-up, Date Spot category.
Place of Worship
Mount Ararat Church
Place to Work
Barley Naked Brewing Company
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
See write-up, Date Spot category.
Public Servant
Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Worst Traffic Hazard
Interstate 95
Arts/Entertainment
Music Instructor
Chris Cepulis, Bang Music
Performing Arts Group
Amyclae Dance Academy
45 Walpole St., Stafford, 22554
(540) 903-2136
Amyclae offers classes in ballet, contemporary, jazz, musical theater, tap, acrodance, hip-hop and more. Amyclae has award-winning competition companies and many specialty competition teams for advanced students. At Amyclae, we understand that not everyone decides to begin dancing at an early age. We offer beginner classes with no experience required, for elementary, middle and high school students. See classes, schedules, prices and a registration form at AmyclaeDance.com or email info@amyclaedance.com. Make today the day you take that step to join Amyclae. Thank you, Stafford!
Automotive
Auto Dealership – American
Pohanka Honda
Auto Dealership – Foreign
Pohanka Honda
Auto Repair Shop
OCD Offroad Shop
Carwash
610 Car Wash
Tire Store
Tires Plus
Beauty/Wellness
Barber Shop
Seward’s Barber Academy
93 Onville Road, Stafford, 22556
(540) 720-1052
Eyelash/ Brow Extension Salon
Mind Soul Beauty Bar
Hair Salon
Winning Image Salon & Day Spa
55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556
winningimagesalonanddayspa.com
Winning Image began in 1993 as a small hair, nail and tanning salon. Because we listened to our customers, our business grew and we expanded to a second location. With our most recent expansion into a salon and day spa, we continue our commitment to take a genuine interest in your personal beauty needs. We will accomplish this by listening to your personal beauty goals, paying attention to your individual skin and hair type and learning about your personal style preferences. Thank you for your continued confidence in our services.
Hairstylist/Barber
Brooke Shelton, Winning Image Salon & Day Spa
55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556
winningimagesalonanddayspa.com
See write-up, Hair Salon category.
Massage Services
Stafford Massage & Healing Arts
385 Garrisonville Road, #211, Stafford, 22554
(540) 288-8888
We are thankful that you chose us and for your continued support. Your choice for us to be your place of healing, escaping the everyday grind, and supporting our local vendors through our retail shop, is greatly appreciated!
Nail Salon
Winning Image Salon & Day Spa
55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556
winningimagesalonanddayspa.com
See write-up, Hair Salon category.
Spa
Winning Image Salon & Day Spa
55 Doc Stone Road, Stafford, 22556
winningimagesalonanddayspa.com
See write-up, Hair Salon category.
Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tan
Childcare/Education
Camp/ Summer Program
Amyclae Dance Academy
45 Walpole St., Stafford, 22554
(540) 903-2136
See write-up, Performing Arts Group category.
Childcare/Preschool
St. William of York Catholic School
3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, 22554
(540) 659-5207
College/University
Germanna Community College
124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, 22554
(540) 891-3000
Germanna Community College breaks down barriers and shapes the future. We are open to all residents of Stafford County and offer an educational experience that is second to none in terms of quality and student outcomes. Germanna is a family of individuals – each respected for their unique talents, perspectives, backgrounds and abilities – that consistently strives to not only be our best but to be the best. Located at the Barbara J. Fried Center at 124 Old Potomac Church Road in Stafford and online everywhere.
Daycare
Living Hope Child Development Center
Private School
St. William of York Catholic School
3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, 22554
(540) 659-5207
Teacher
Hayley Kingham, The Goddard School
Dining
American Cuisine
Mason Dixon Cafe
11 Hope Road, Stafford, 22554
(540) 280-3131
Asian Restaurant
Umi Japanese Cuisine
20 Dunn Drive, Stafford, 22556
1500 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg, 22401
(540) 628-2086 Stafford
(540) 373-3881 Fredericksburg
Head to Umi Japanese Cuisine for scrumptious sushi fare in Stafford. Found on Dunn Drive, it delights you with its extensive Japanese menu and a wonderful atmosphere. Menu highlights include miso soup, crab salad entree and wasabi prawn.
Bar
Barley Naked Brewing Co.
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
See write-up, Date Spot category.
BBQ
Mission BBQ
Carryout/Curbside
Umi Japanese Cuisine
20 Dunn Drive, Stafford, 22556
1500 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg, 22401
(540) 628-2086 Stafford
(540) 373-3881 Fredericksburg
See write-up, Asian Food category
Chef
Shekela Hutchinson, Z’s Southern Kitchen
Coffeeshop
The Grounds Coffeehouse
50 N. Stafford Complex Center, #107, Stafford, 22554
(540) 288-2058
Delivery
Sam’s Pizza & Subs
Family Restaurant
El Gran Charro Mexican Restaurant
Fine Dining
Robiolina
Friendliest Restaurant
Mason Dixon Cafe
11 Hope Road, Stafford, 22554
(540) 280-3131
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt Shop
Abner Butterfield Ice Cream Company
Italian Restaurant
Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria
Mexican/Southwestern
El Gran Charro Mexican Restaurant
Outdoor Dining
Potomac Point Winery
Pizza
(TIE)
Sam’s Pizza & Subs
Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria
Sandwich/Sub
Firehouse Subs
Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
Emergency Services
Firefighter/Rescue
Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department
Law Enforcement Officer
Lt. Deuntay Diggs, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Health/Medical
Chiropractor
Dr. Joshua Cole, Sentara Therapy of Stafford
(formerly Cole Sports Chiropractic & Rehab)
95 Dunn Drive, Suite 123, Stafford, 22556
(540) 242-4489
colesportschiropractic com
Dr. Joshua Cole, DC, DCABSP, treats patients of all ages and ability levels from office workers to professional and Olympic athletes. As an experienced chiropractor, Dr. Cole can help you heal from common ailments, accidents and athletic injuries resulting from day-to-day life so you can perform at your maximum potential. If you have an injury that is causing you pain, interfering with your everyday life or impeding your progress toward your athletic goals, schedule an appointment with Dr. Cole. Our services extend past the expected and include injury prevention, performance enhancement, nutrition and rehabilitation. Using the latest proven treatment options, we’ll help you to return faster to the active, pain-free lifestyle you enjoy!
Dentist
Aquia Dental Care
Eye Doctor/Optometry Practice
Eagle Eye Vision Center
120 Soaring Drive, Stafford, 22556
(540) 720-0407
Eagle Eye Vision Center is proud to be recognized as the Best Optometry Practice in Stafford. Dr. Christina and Dr. Kevin Dixon have been providing personal, professional, quality comprehensive eye exams in Stafford for over 20 years. We diagnose and treat a variety of eye conditions, including diabetes, kerataconus, glaucoma, cataracts and emergency conditions. Our optical boutique carries the highest quality frames and sunglasses with lens options for all ages. We are now offering the FDA-approved OptiLight for the treatment of dry eye. Call today to schedule an appointment at (540) 720-0407.
General Practitioner
Mary Washington Primary Care
4422 Garrisonville Road, Suite 102, Stafford, 22554
(540) 741-3328
Obstetrician/Gynecologist/Midwife
Dr. Kurian Thott, Women’s Hearth & Surgery Center
Orthodontist
Dr Matthew H. Caspersen
Pediatrician
Dr. Tamara Loving, Pediatric Partners of Stafford
Rehab Facility
Mary Washington Hospital Center
125 Hospital Center Blvd., Suite 129, Stafford, 22554
(540) 741-9647
Weight Loss Center
Mary Washington Weight Loss Center
1011 Care Way, Suite 100, Fredericksburg, 22401
(540) 741-2955
Home/Garden
Dry Cleaners
ZIPS Dry Cleaners
Interior Design & Staging/Window Coverings
Budget Blinds of Stafford
Serving Stafford County and surrounding areas
(540) 372-3425
Thank you, Stafford and the surrounding areas, for choosing us as your preferred provider of window coverings. Budget Blinds has been in business for over 29 years with over 1,100 locations across North America. With this, you have the best of both worlds, a locally owned and operated business with the backing of a national brand. A custom window covering is only as good as its professional installation. Our installers have years of experience and all types of products, and we do not use subcontractors. We appreciate your support and would be happy to provide you with an in-home consultation for any of your window-covering needs.
Mowing/Landscape Service
Bliss Lawn and Landscape
141 Chestnut Lane, Stafford, 22556
(540) 369-5865
Pest Control
Helping Hands Pest Control
Serving Stafford County and surrounding areas
(540) 907-5426
Plant Center
Achara Florist & Fine Gifts
Hospitality
Tourist Destination
Potomac Point Winery
Miscellaneous
Customer Service
Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy
Funeral Home
Covenant Funeral Home
IT Support & Services
RockIT Repairs
373 Garrisonville Road, #105 Stafford, 22554
(540) 412-8825
rockitrepairs.com/virginia/stafford/
Moving Company
My Guys Moving & Storage
Senior Living Facility
Commonwealth Senior Living
Tattoo Studio
Dark Horse Tattoo
Travel Agency
Riddick Entertainment
Occasions
Event Venue
Barley Naked Brewing Company
15 Tech Pkwy., Stafford, 22556
(540) 623-4475
See write-up, Date Spot category.
Florists
Achara Florist & Fine Gifts
Limo/Car Service
540 Party Bus
Photographer
Marius Carter Photography
Pets
Animal Rescue
Purrs and Whiskers
Pet Grooming
Dog Krazy Inc.
Pet Walker/Sitter
Happy Tails
Veterinarian
Aquia Garrisonville Animal Hospital
Professional Services
Attorney
Yvonne Nageotte, Nageotte, Nageotte, & Nageotte, P.C.
385 Garrisonville Road, Suite 202, Stafford, 22554
(540) 659-5050
Yvonne J. Nageotte has over 26 years of experience as a trial attorney in Virginia, concentrating in the area of domestic relations and litigating complex legal issues involving divorce, child custody, visitation, child support, spousal support and property division under the equitable distribution statute. The lawyers at the law firm of Nageotte, Nageotte & Nageotte, P.C., also represent clients in the drafting and negotiation of premarital agreements and separation and property settlement agreements, adoption, guardianships, name changes, real estate, wills, living wills and powers of attorney.
Bank
Navy Federal Credit Union
Banker
Bhavna Pattni, Suntrust - North Stafford
Insurance
USAA
Real Estate/Construction/Home Improvement
Builder/ Construction Company
Fletcher Construction
Commercial Real Estate Agent
Brittany L. Sims, Military Moves with Britt/KW United
Countertops
Fab Granite
Electrician
Kelly Electric Services
Flooring/Carpet Company
Pacheco’s Hardwood Floors
309 Kingsland Drive, Stafford, 22556
(571) 383-5946
Enos and Amy Pacheco started their business in 2019. Pacheco’s Hardwood Floor installs only hardwood floors. They specialize in one thing so they can be the best at what they do. Enos has been in the hardwood floor industry since 1999. Pacheco’s Hardwood Floor meets the high standards of homeowners in the area. They are focused on good business practices – showing up when they say they will, working hard, doing the job right and not just fast, keeping the job site clean and communicating with their clients. Along with three great crews, they produce superior hardwood floor installations, refinish and repair projects, at a competitive price and with personable service.
HVAC Company
Ram Company Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Serving Stafford and surrounding areas
(703) 232-0366
Ram Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. will work with you to find HVAC solutions that fit your heating and cooling needs. We will provide you with a full consultation to explain all of your available options so that you can choose the system that’s right for your home or business. We serve both residential and commercial clients and offer a variety of money-saving solutions. We combine our use of the highest quality parts and equipment and our dedication to delivering exceptional service to provide you with top-quality service. Warranty included with all services.
Landscape Consultant
Virginia Water Gardens
Mason/Decks
Greystone Masonry
540-752-5658
Painting Company
Wow 1 Day Painting
Plumbing Company
Dupee Plumbing
Pool Service
Monarch Pools
901 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, 22556
(540) 657-7946
Monarch Pool Care is a family-owned and operated business serving the Stafford and Fredericksburg areas. Throughout our 17-year history, we have worked hard to provide quality care and service for our customers, growing to serve thousands of local pool and spa families. Our two retail locations offer seven-day-a-week in-store care and support, Bullfrog and Nordic hot tubs, Finnleo saunas, and Radiant Above-ground DIY pools We carry everything you’ll need to maintain and enjoy your pool or spa investment. Our technicians provide seasonal opening/closing services, weekly maintenance, equipment repair and renovation, liner replacement and more. Remember to “improve your view by looking up to quality” with Monarch Pool Care.
Power Washing Company
Shane’s Pristine Power Washing
Remodeling Company
Briones Construction
Residential Real Estate Agent
Lindsay Summa, NextHome Mission
44 Mine Road, Suite 2-187, Stafford, 22554
(540) 229-7289
Roofing Company
HomeFix Custom Remodeling
Recreation/Fitness
Fitness Center/Gym
PureBarre
1630 Publix Way, #120 Stafford, 22554
(540) 669-0793
purebarre.com/location/stafford-va
At Pure Barre Stafford our goal is to transform your body both physically and mentally. Our musically driven full-body workouts focus on low-impact, small movements that target strength, cardio and flexibility carefully crafted for people of all fitness levels. We welcome you to find your balance at our studio and be inspired by our amazing community of members and teachers. Located at 1630 Publix Way, #120, in Stafford.
Golf Course
Augustine Golf Club
Personal Trainer
Rosa Seward, Brickhouse Fitness
Recreation Facility
Jeff Rouse Center
Yoga/Pilates Studio
Brickhouse Fitness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.