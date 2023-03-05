This is the ninth year that InsideNoVa has conducted the Best of Prince William balloting in its current format, and interest in the annual survey has never been stronger.
Over 23,700 individual voters participated this year, casting about 150,000 total votes for over 7,600 nominees in nearly 200 different categories.
The support you demonstrated for your favorite local businesses, people and organizations is truly heartwarming, especially given the challenges that small local businesses have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These local businesses, people and organizations make our community special and unique.
In this 48-page special section, you will meet the winners voted by you – our readers – as the Best of Prince William for 2022. Nominations and voting were conducted through our website, InsideNoVa.com, over several weeks in the spring and were promoted extensively in our print, digital and social media platforms.
The winning businesses and organizations now have the right to proudly display the “Best of Prince William 2022” logo – in fact, you will see the logo soon on plaques, banners and window clings that many of the winning businesses will receive.
Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s “Best of Prince William,” and congratulations to all the winners!
