PWCS has been notified that today the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) added Brentsville District High School to the “Outbreaks in School Settings” dashboard. VDH uses the national outbreak definition, which is defined as at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 where persons are epidemiologically linked by a common exposure to an ill person, setting, event, and time period.
This “outbreak” is related to positive COVID-19 cases related to extracurricular activities earlier this month and previously communicated to our community. It is listed as an “outbreak in progress,” which means the cases are still being investigated. Keep in mind that all individuals involved have completed the required isolation and/or quarantine time.
