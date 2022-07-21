Before you take off for summer vacation, don’t forget to pack (or download!) one or two of these 10 terrific books on leadership. Each comes highly recommended by a top business leader in our region, and all are guaranteed to provide unique insights and resources for seasoned leaders.
“Atomic Habits: A Proven Easy Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Habits”
By James Clear
In a nutshell: In “Atomic Habits,”the author shares scientific evidence and great stories of success to demonstrate making small, simple changes can help to achieve your goals.
Recommended by: F. Kevin Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Regional President, Director of Sales, United Bank
“Engineers of Victory: The Problem Solvers Who Turned the Tide in the Second World War”
By Paul Kennedy
In a nutshell: “Engineers of Victory” focuses on the ways in which, during World War II, leaders won the war by identifying mid-level talent who were able to solve the problems they faced. “It hit me that this was a great model for leaders, and I have been telling everybody about it!”
Recommended by: Janet Osborn, East Region Leader, Aon Corporation
“Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In”
By Roger Fisher and William Usry
In a nutshell: Based on the work of the Harvard Negotiation Project, “Getting to Yes” focuses on finding the problems, interests and options in any personal or professional negotiation in order to resolve the conflict.
Recommended by: Lyles Carr, Senior Vice President, The McCormick Group
“Leading Teams: Understanding the Team Leadership Pyramid”
By Steve Gladis and Kimberly Gladis
In a nutshell: “Leading Teams” is aguide to forming effective, successful teams using four elements: People, Leader, Culture and Strategy.
Recommended by: Steve Gladis, CEO, Steve Gladis Leadership Partners
“Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity”
By Kim Scott
In a nutshell: “Radical Candor” calls on leaders to foster an atmosphere of direct, clear guidance and feedback without sweeping uncomfortable conversations under the rug.
Recommended by: Kathryn Falk, Vice President, Northern Virginia, Cox Communications
“Small Acts of Leadership”
By G. Shawn Hunter
In a nutshell: “Small Acts of Leadership” is about how small but intentional efforts can have huge effects.
Recommended by: Matt McQueen, Chief Communications & Engagement Officer, Peraton, Chairman, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce
“Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action”
By Simon Sinek
In a nutshell: “Start with Why” is a look at how the leaders who’ve had the greatest influence in the world provide their followers with clear, strategic goals that provide emotional connection beyond just making a profit.
Recommended by: Kathryn Falk, Vice President, Northern Virginia, Cox Communications
“The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth”
By Amy C. Edmondson
In a nutshell: At Inova, we believe that teams working together under psychological safety is the key to our strategy and our success. In “The Fearless Organization,” the author explores the culture of psychological safety and provides a blueprint for bringing it to life.
Recommended by: Dr. Stephen Jones, President & CEO, Inova
“Thinking, Fast and Slow”
By Daniel Kahneman
In a nutshell: In “Thinking, Fast and Slow,” the author examines the two systems that drive the way we think. System 1 is fast, intuitive and emotional. System 2 is slower, more deliberative and more logical. Ultimately he shows readers how the two systems shape our judgments and decisions.
Recommended by: F. Kevin Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Regional President, Director of Sales, United Bank
“What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful”
By Marshall Goldsmith.
In a nutshell: The author, Marshall Goldsmith, is a top corporate executive coach. In “What Got You Here Won't Get You There,” he shares that as you rise in an organization, technical knowledge that may have helped you achieve success is less important than leadership and soft skills.
Recommended by: Luanne Gutermuth, Good Spirit Farm, Immediate Past Chairman, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce
