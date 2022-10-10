Talent attraction is the hottest and toughest game in town. With the unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels of around 2.5% in the region, how do you up your game to secure the most talented team members? The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which I chair, is intensely focused on workforce issues and dedicated to providing businesses in the region access to the latest information and tools that will help them achieve their goals.
On that note, allow me to share eight great tips on how to win the talent attraction game.
Focus on retention. Before you spend money on recruiting and onboarding new talent, which is expensive and time-consuming, make sure you are doing your best to reduce turnover. Build a culture of trust and support, deploy employee opinion surveys, benchmark and share results. Every leader should be responsible for the results in their groups and follow up on feedback and verbatim comments. Also, grow your own leaders through development opportunities and mentoring, which is key to supporting employees in understanding the unwritten rules of your organization. Finally, grow your own talent through apprenticeship and internship programs. The Northern Virginia Chamber’s Greater Washington Apprentice Network can help you create one.
Innovative benefits package. Make sure your benefits are tracking best in class or at least equal to your competition. Innovative offerings include unlimited Paid Time Off, a flexible 401(k), pet insurance, higher education, fertility treatment support and adoption assistance, to name just a few offered by Cox Communications. Also, allow flexible schedules that accommodate personal schedules, start times and location preferences.
Rewards and recognition. Employees will stay if they feel that their work is valuable and recognized. Online recognition programs allowing employees to be recognized in front of everyone are appreciated and are key, but don’t forget the handwritten note of thanks as well.
Employee Resource Groups. These provide opportunities for development and fellowship. Employees who have solid relationships and friendships with co-workers are less likely to leave. This also allows employees to bring their identity to work and align with supportive peers in the groups they feel connected to, whether it’s via their race, gender, age or professional group.
Career path discussions. These are crucial to help team members understand their opportunities for growth and a path to achieve their dreams. Without a clear path forward, you may lose employees to external roles they feel are promotions.
Corporate Social Responsibility. Team members want to feel good about coming to work and the company they are working for. Enrolling your employees in doing good helps deepen relationships among employees and between leaders and employees. Be clear about your organization’s goals in support of philanthropy, volunteerism, the environment and inclusion, diversity and equity. It’s not enough to just claim it, you must also demonstrate it.
Update and streamline your recruiting process. Create a great recruiting process. Make it simple, easy, and fast. Gone are the days of candidates waiting around for weeks to hear from you. Follow up and make decisions in a timely manner or lose the best candidates. Interview recent hires about why they chose your company and use this to target your recruiting. Your employees are your best recruiters; offer them bonuses to recruit their friends. Also, use digital advertising with expert targeting of your specific demographic, such as gamers and sports leagues. Cox Media has experts who can help you.
Drop the paper ceiling. Does your role truly need a bachelor’s degree or is that automatically eliminating potential candidates? Skills, mindset and a culture may be more important matches. Drop the requirement and increase your talent pool.
About the Author
Kathryn Falk is the Market Vice President, Cox Communications Northern Virginia and Chairman of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation. This feature appears in the Fall 2022 issue of The Business Voice.
