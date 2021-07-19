When we held our last in-person event in March 2020, I don’t think any of us imagined it would be more than a year before we would gather in person again. Over the past 15 months we have been closely monitoring guidance from the Governor, CDC, local health officials, and our members. Earlier this month, we surveyed you to gauge your comfort with a return to in-person events. We hear you loud and clear. You are ready. We are too.
I am delighted to share with you that the Northern Virginia Chamber will begin transitioning back to in-person events and activities later this summer. We hope you will join us for a Welcome Back Celebration on August 5th, in person.
Our guidelines for event attendees:
Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear facial coverings.
Unvaccinated and not yet fully vaccinated guests are asked to wear facial coverings at events.
Anyone is welcome to wear facial coverings at our events, if that is how they feel most safe.
We will not be asking for proof of vaccinations. We trust that our members and attendees will make responsible choices.
We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation and will adjust as appropriate.
While some of our programming will continue to be offered virtually, as that format continues to make sense for some activities, the majority of our events through the Fall will be offered in-person.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I want to thank all Northern Virginia Chamber members and partners for your patience, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our organization, and our community, strong and healthy throughout this crisis.
We look forward to seeing you in August.
