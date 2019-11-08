Dear Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Members,
The past 12 months have been very exciting serving as the President and CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. It has been a privilege to meet countless members and business leaders in our community. The Chamber’s Board of Directors and members have been a steady source of leadership, guidance, and resilience over this past year. Together, we have made many strides in formulating a two-year strategic plan that will continue to guide our focus in delivering member value as well as focusing on regional business challenges.
General Assembly Success
Earlier this year, we started 2019 off strong at the General Assembly in Richmond. We successfully supported the economic incentive and education packages for Amazon’s additional headquarters at National Landing and Micron Technologies’ expansion of their semiconductor plant in Manassas. This also included support of additional funding for the commonwealth’s business-ready sites program, which is a key priority of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to enhance its ability to market the state as a ready and quick investment in support of Virginia’s attractiveness as a place to invest.
Refreshed Programs
During the year we had the opportunity to rejuvenate some of our programming specifically to reinforce member engagement and connectivity. We launched the Greater Washington Good Business Awards, formerly the Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Awards, which celebrates the leadership of individuals, businesses, and nonprofits that serve as powerful champions for good in our community. We also applied a new lens to the Greater Washington i-LIST Awards, formerly the Greater Washington Innovation Awards, which recognize the most innovative companies that have demonstrated measurable impact in the Greater Washington region and beyond. We received amazing feedback from members that we are headed in the right direction!
Diversified Partnerships
We continue to partner with many Northern Virginia chambers, including Arlington, Loudoun, Reston, and Prince William, to ensure that our members are well served with the common cause of business organizations working together. In addition we value our collaboration with The Greater Washington Partnership, Greater Washington Board of Trade, 2030 Group and other regional business organizations on issues of importance to our region.
Membership Growth
Membership revenue has continued to grow for the Chamber with approximately 700 member companies and over 500,000 employees in our network. Our membership has told us that they value our improved programming and content; the numerous events that foster networking and business development; and the welcoming environment created by our Board of Directors and volunteer leadership, including our officers.
I’m very excited for the future at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. I strongly encourage you to experience all the Chamber has to offer by attending an event or program, reading our newsletters, and or volunteering to obtain the most value from your membership. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out and connect with me. I look forward to learning how the Chamber can best serve you and your business.
Sincerely,
JULIE COONS
President & CEO
Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce
