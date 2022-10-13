Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work.
The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
Britepaths began in 1984 as a homeless shelter that rotated among several Fairfax faith communities, and when the county opened a shelter, the organization started a soup kitchen for the homeless. In 1986, the operation took on the name “Our Daily Bread,” and used that until rebranding as “Britepaths” in 2016 to better reflect its mission..
“As the cost of housing in Fairfax County rose sharply through the 1990s and 2000s, we shifted our focus to helping working individuals and families who had homes but were struggling to pay for all their necessities,” according to the nonprofit’s website. “In response, we offered emergency food, financial assistance and seasonal assistance and eventually launched a financial literacy program.”
Being financially literate is important, but Britepaths tries to give people the tools to be resilient and self-sufficient in the long term, Executive Director Lisa Whetzel said recently. So it became obvious over time that clients also needed training in the skills required to obtain and hold employment that pays a living wage.
“Ultimately, people need a better-paying job,” she said.
And in choosing what types of positions to prepare clients for, Britepaths wanted to focus on the jobs businesses have a hard time filling, such as those in information technology. So the organization has collaborated with Amazon Web Services and Google to offer free training for professional certifications. The AWS re/Start program culminates in the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, and Google courses end with the Google IT Support Professional and CompTIA A+ certifications.
Seventy percent of those who take the classes complete them successfully and on time, Whetzel said, and more than two-thirds of graduates receive certification within weeks.
A total of 35 students took the courses in the past year. In the AWS re/Start program, the average age was 43, with the youngest being 21. Some are bilingual, and several have additional certifications. Most of them have work experience, and others immigrated to the United States after completing a bachelor’s degree in their home country. In the Google classes, the youngest was 21 and the oldest 50. Some of them also are bilingual, and they have experience in fields as diverse as accounting and the fire/water damage business.
“A lot of people come with no experience in computers at all,” Whetzel said.
Many times, C-suite executives are comfortable hiring workers who are switching careers from the service industry, she said, but middle managers resist adding employees with nontraditional backgrounds.
“There’s just bias in hiring,” Whetzel said.
If they can land the jobs, however, the newly empowered workers will earn more money than in service industry positions, she said, with entry-level pay at $20 per hour or more. But another stumbling block Britepaths clients often face is a lack of social capital. With many job connections being based on networking, the search for employment can be difficult, as they don’t have, say, parents who secured internships or their first jobs for them in the past.
“Just getting hired is the tricky part,” Whetzel said.
But that’s why Britepaths is there for assistance. Overall, in its fiscal year that ended June 30, the nonprofit served 8,993 Northern Virginia households through all its programs, affecting the lives of 12,425 individuals.
