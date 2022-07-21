Leaders at today’s companies need to be vulnerable and hone their “human” skills along with their business skills, members of the leadership development field said recently.
Some aspects of leadership have changed during the pandemic, and some managers embraced a hybrid work environment right away, while others may have some learning to do. Still, there remain some common traits among good leaders.
For one, good leaders are vulnerable, and display that notion. Leaders should be able to say, “I’m sorry,” “I don’t know,” “I need help” and “I was wrong.” Operating like this helps employees see that they can make mistakes and still be a leader, said Cathy Lange, partner and practice director at Human Capital Advisors LLC in the McLean/Falls Church area.
Leaders need emotional intelligence and the ability to “read the room” in a given situation and respond accordingly, said C. Michael Ferraro, president and CEO of Training Solutions Inc. in Chantilly. A lot of managers take the same approach to everything, but the good ones don’t
“You have to be able to adapt to the needs of a particular situation if you’re a leader,” Ferraro said
Furthermore, leaders have to know the politics of a situation and what’s going on around them, said Lange, who works mostly with executives in corporations and large nonprofits. They have to have self-awareness, too, because their subordinates are always watching what they do.
Leaders need to have the ability to build a good team and not just surround themselves with “yes people.” Ferraro noted that President Abraham Lincoln famously appointed some of his political opponents to his Cabinet to make sure he would hear differing opinions.
Put another way, if a given move isn’t going to succeed, a leader should be told that, he said.
“The boss needs to hear if this thing’s going to fail,” Ferraro said.
It stands for “Quit Taking It Personally,” Lange said. They should have their egos in check and put others’ needs ahead of their own. When giving feedback, good leaders will ask themselves the following: Is it kind? Is it true? Does it need to be said?
Leaders need to be exceptional listeners. They should want employees to feel like they’re heard, Lange said. And they should have courage, because there will always be conflict and change.
They need agility and nimbleness of action, too. They must anticipate trends and be able to respond, said Lorraine Lavet, a senior partner and leader of the association practice at Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm.
Leaders should be effective at mentoring and elevating others, and develop a reputation for doing so. Employees want to work for these kinds of people, said Lavet, who has been placing CEOs in jobs for more than 18 years.
Bosses also need to focus on attracting and retaining top talent. It used to be said that if employees didn’t like something, they could leave the company. Now, the response is, “They don’t like it? What are we going to change?” Lavet said.
Losing talent is a risk just like cyber security, she said. “That’s how serious it is.”
Companies should also encourage leaders to step outside of their office and network within their industry or in the community, Ferraro said. That can help them learn from others and potentially find out what employees do away from work.
Businesses should start training prospective leaders early in their careers, Ferraro said. And they can find out if someone is ready for a leadership role by having them do something for their neighbors, or maybe serve on the board of a nonprofit, Lange said.
Firms also should consider if putting someone in a leadership role is the best decision for that person. It may be the best decision for the company, but the person may not be ready for the change, Ferraro said.
And because learning continues throughout a person’s life, businesses should understand that developing leaders isn’t something that can be completed with, say, a single training session.
“Developing leaders is a long-term commitment,” Ferraro said, “not a one-time event.”
