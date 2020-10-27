You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrating 18 Years of the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards

gov con badges

Founded in 2002 in the aftermath of 9/11, the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards have honored an industry that is vital to our society and its citizens for almost two decades. Now in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we approach this year’s awards with even more reverence and respect for the importance of our government contracting community, recognizing that the “front lines” today are manned by the men and women of our healthcare industry. We embrace the fact that companies are under economic stress which is in turn potentially impacting employees and their livelihoods

On November 4th, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Professional Services Council, will host the 18th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. During these awards, we will name the Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories and Executive of the Year in three revenue categories. This year's awards will benefit The TD Charitable Foundation.

GovCon 5.jpg

About the Contractor of the Year award

This award is presented to a government contractor in the Greater Washington area for distinguished financial and operational accomplishments. The awardee is selected in recognition of outstanding contributions during the past year to employees, the government contracting industry and the U.S. government. 

Finalists for Contractor of the Year, Up To $25 Million

Aptive Resources 

C2S Consulting Group

Dynamis

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Kreative Technologies

Ripple Effect 

Finalists for Contractor of the Year, $25 – 75 Million

Acclaim Technical Services

Fors Marsh Group

Na Ali’I Consulting & Sales, LLC

NetImpact Strategies, Inc.

Prescient Edge 

Robotic Research

Finalists for Contractor of the Year, $75 – 300 Million

DLH Corporation

Dovel Technologies

METIS Solutions

Sevatec

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc

VTG

Finalists for Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million

Centauri

Guidehouse  

Leidos

Perspecta

Smartronix, Inc.

T-Rex Solutions, LLC 

Valiant Integrated Services

About the Executive of the Year award

This award is presented to a Greater Washington area government contracting C-level executive who made outstanding contributions to his/her company, the community, and the government contracting industry during the past year. 

Finalists for Executive of the Year, Up to $75 Million

Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge

Dr. Sabari Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Kendall Holbrook, Dev Technology

Kavita Kalatur, NetImpact Strategies, Inc 

Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves

Paul Strasser, Brillient Corporation

Erik Wittreich, Ridgeline International

Finalists for Executive of the Year, $75 – 300 Million

Madhu Beriwal, IEM  

John Hassoun, VTG

Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP (Customer Value Partners)

Zachary Parker, DLH Corporation

Chris Wynes, METIS Solutions

Finalists for Executive of the Year, Executive of the Year, Over $300 Million

Bruce Caswell, Maximus 

John Heller, PAE

Roger Krone, Leidos  

Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse

Julian Setian, SOS International

About this year’s charitable partner, TD Foundation:

Founded in 2006 by a combat wounded US Army soldier and his friends, TD Foundation is a 100% volunteer organization that provides aid to children of wounded warriors and fallen heroes. Basically, TD Foundation fills the gaps left by government programs, the VA, and other charities. The organization covers everything from a couple hundred dollars for school supplies to $15K to cover mortgage payments and keep a family in their home. 

For additional information on the 2020 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards show on November 4, please contact Jennifer Williamson at jwilliamson@novachamber.org.

