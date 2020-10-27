Celebrating 18 Years of the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards

Founded in 2002 in the aftermath of 9/11, the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards have honored an industry that is vital to our society and its citizens for almost two decades. Now in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we approach this year’s awards with even more reverence and respect for the importance of our government contracting community, recognizing that the “front lines” today are manned by the men and women of our healthcare industry. We embrace the fact that companies are under economic stress which is in turn potentially impacting employees and their livelihoods
On November 4th, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Professional Services Council, will host the 18th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. During these awards, we will name the Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories and Executive of the Year in three revenue categories. This year's awards will benefit The TD Charitable Foundation.
About the Contractor of the Year award
This award is presented to a government contractor in the Greater Washington area for distinguished financial and operational accomplishments. The awardee is selected in recognition of outstanding contributions during the past year to employees, the government contracting industry and the U.S. government.
Finalists for Contractor of the Year, Up To $25 Million
Aptive Resources
C2S Consulting Group
Dynamis
Electrosoft Services, Inc.
Kreative Technologies
Ripple Effect
Finalists for Contractor of the Year, $25 – 75 Million
Acclaim Technical Services
Fors Marsh Group
Na Ali’I Consulting & Sales, LLC
NetImpact Strategies, Inc.
Prescient Edge
Robotic Research
Finalists for Contractor of the Year, $75 – 300 Million
DLH Corporation
Dovel Technologies
METIS Solutions
Sevatec
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc
VTG
Finalists for Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million
Centauri
Guidehouse
Leidos
Perspecta
Smartronix, Inc.
T-Rex Solutions, LLC
Valiant Integrated Services
About the Executive of the Year award
This award is presented to a Greater Washington area government contracting C-level executive who made outstanding contributions to his/her company, the community, and the government contracting industry during the past year.
Finalists for Executive of the Year, Up to $75 Million
Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge
Dr. Sabari Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc.
Kendall Holbrook, Dev Technology
Kavita Kalatur, NetImpact Strategies, Inc
Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves
Paul Strasser, Brillient Corporation
Erik Wittreich, Ridgeline International
Finalists for Executive of the Year, $75 – 300 Million
Madhu Beriwal, IEM
John Hassoun, VTG
Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP (Customer Value Partners)
Zachary Parker, DLH Corporation
Chris Wynes, METIS Solutions
Finalists for Executive of the Year, Executive of the Year, Over $300 Million
Bruce Caswell, Maximus
John Heller, PAE
Roger Krone, Leidos
Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse
Julian Setian, SOS International
About this year’s charitable partner, TD Foundation:
Founded in 2006 by a combat wounded US Army soldier and his friends, TD Foundation is a 100% volunteer organization that provides aid to children of wounded warriors and fallen heroes. Basically, TD Foundation fills the gaps left by government programs, the VA, and other charities. The organization covers everything from a couple hundred dollars for school supplies to $15K to cover mortgage payments and keep a family in their home.
For additional information on the 2020 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards show on November 4, please contact Jennifer Williamson at jwilliamson@novachamber.org.
