Rising Stars
Jerry Black Promoted to VP for Criterion’s USDA Business
Jerry Black, program manager for Criterion Systems’ U.S. Department of Agriculture Information Technology Support Services contract, was recently elevated to a vice president role at the Vienna-based IT contractor. Black has three decades of IT experience and has played a role in federal civilian market expansion efforts, primarily within USDA, since he joined the company four years ago.
Industry Leaders
ThunderCat Technology Makes the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List
ThunderCat Technology, a service-disabled veteran owned small business that delivers technology products and services to the federal government, announced recently that it has been named to Washington Technology’s Top 100 list at #49. This list is one of the leading indicators measuring the performance of the largest contractors in the government market and this marks ThunderCat’s eighth appearance on it. CEO Tom Deierlein said about being an eight-time member of the prestigious list: “Over the past eight years we have slowly but surely climbed the rankings up this list. It is exciting to finally make the Top 50.”
Unanet Moves Up Rankings in Latest Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Businesses
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, was named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year. Unanet continued its climb up the rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and this year is #3374. “Unanet’s growth is a combination of strategic acquisitions and significantly increased market share owing to our focus on a best-in-class alternative to the status quo in the industry,” said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet.
Oracle Named a Leader for Third Successive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Oracle has been named a leader for the third successive time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning. “We continue to see Oracle Cloud ERP set the standard and be both the driver and defining factor in our customer's success in adapting to a dynamic business environment,” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle.
Good Deeds
Britepaths Receives Donation of New Laptops
Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths recently received a donation of 43 laptop computers from the local chapter of ITServe Alliance. The laptops are for Britepaths’ clients to use.
“The laptops they gave us are new and were purchased through donations from ITServe’s members,” said Britepaths spokeswoman Heather Webb. “Most are for adults to use, and we’ll offer them to our clients who need them – particularly those in our Avenues to Career Training program.” The program provides skill-building support to Fairfax County residents interested in health-care careers.
Community Foundation of Northern Virginia Launches Fund to Help Afghan Refugees
In September, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia launched the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund to support refugees who either pass through or are resettled in the area. The fund is managed by the foundation, and all donations will be used to support local and regional nonprofits.
“This is a trying time for Afghan refugees and evacuees,” said Eileen Ellsworth, the foundation's president and CEO. "The least we can do is our very best to welcome and embrace them, to convey our deepest concern for their welfare, and to let them know they are not alone.”
In the Works
Dittmar Looks to Use Furnished Apartments as Hotel Rooms
The Tysons-based developer and property management group Dittmar Co. has asked the Arlington County Board for permission to convert up to 75 furnished apartment units in three Arlington buildings into flexible hotel rooms. Randolph Towers in Ballston, Courtland Towers in Courthouse and Virginia Square Towers in Virginia Square will each have 25 units available as short-term rentals under the proposal. These “Flexible Units,” which comprise less than 5% of the total units in each building, may be rented for short-term stays of fewer than 30 days or long-term stays of more than 30 days.
Grand Openings
Capital One’s ‘The Perch’ opens in Tysons
The Perch, a new event and entertainment space atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, has opened, along with Northern Virginia’s first Starr Hill Brewery. The Perch and the brewery are part of Capital One’s headquarters complex at Route 123 and the Beltway and are open to the public. An official opening for the Perch and brewery was held Sept. 17-19 at an event called Perchfest. The adjacent hotel, called the Watermark, is scheduled to open in early October, about the same time as Capital One Hall begins live performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.