Chamber Members Named to 2021 List of World’s Most Ethical Companies
In 2021, 135 companies were recognized for their unwavering commitment to business integrity. The honorees span 22 countries and 47 industries.
Congratulations to the following Chamber members for being awarded this impressive accolade:
Accenture
AT&T
Booz Allen Hamilton
CareFirst
Gallagher
JLL
Kaiser Permanente
Leidos
Noblis
American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region Hosts Third Annual Disaster Preparedness Summit
Late last month, the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region held its Third Annual Disaster Preparedness Summit.
This all-virtual event gave attendees the opportunity to hear from Red Cross leadership on how the pandemic has forced the organization to change how it delivers its mission, as well as industry leaders from a variety of fields and local leaders in higher education and government who shared the adjustments they have made and the lessons they have learned.
Cox Business Executive Discussion Series Hosts ‘The Impact of Covid on Women in Business’
Recently, the Cox Business Executive Discussion Series hosted “The Impact of Covid on Women in Business.” The session was moderated by Cathy Lewis and featured a panel of experts, including Dr. Barbara Blake Gonzalez, Chief Administration Officer, Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, Old Dominion University; Abby Verdillo Hamilton, President and CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley; Kathy Albarado, CEO, Helios HR; and Jane Dittman, Deputy Chief Workforce Advisor to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. The event examined the impact of unequal female representation in and on the modern workplace – along with ways to right the scales going forward.
George Mason University's ‘Leading to Well-Being’ Programs Offer Strategies for Success
George Mason University’s Center for the Advancement of Well-Being’s “Leading to Well-Being” programs offer a distinctive well-being approach to leadership training that gets powerful results. The programs combine the knowledge of GMU faculty with the expertise of global business leaders and thought leaders from fields such as coaching, organizational development, and well-being. Leaders who emerge from these programs become agents of positive change that can transform entire organizations by inspiring confidence, building high-performing teams, and enhancing employee engagement. All programs are conducted in a live virtual format, and enrollment is open now for three upcoming training opportunities. For information, visit https://wellbeing.gmu.edu/lead.
