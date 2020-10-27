Three companies with Northern Virginia roots have made DiversityInc.com's Top 50 list for 2020, an annual process honoring diversity management in corporate America
Last year, more than 1,800 companies participated in the website’s annual diversity survey, which ranks the top 50 corporations in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy
DiversityInc says its mission is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The website’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives
Local companies on this year’s list include Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce members Accenture, Wells Fargo and Cox Communications.
#5: Accenture, Ballston
Last year, Accenture hired its first female CEO, Julie Sweet, and hosted over 240 International Women’s Day celebrations for 45,000 people in 48 countries, says DiversityInc
Accenture works with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that focuses on advancing girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects to continue to help close the gender gap in technology careers. Accenture also hosts Girls Who Code’s Summer Immersion Programs
The company also works with People + Work Connect, an employer-to-employer initiative that brings together companies laying off or furloughing people with those companies in urgent need of workers
“Accelerating equality for all enables us to attract, develop, inspire and reward top talent,” said Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Managing Director, Inclusion & Diversity Lead, North America.
“There’s power in a diverse and inclusive environment. It creates a workplace that unleashes innovation and encourages our people to bring their authentic selves to work every day — so they feel seen and heard.
#11: Wells Fargo, McLean
DiversityInc points to Wells Fargo’s work with LGBTQ+ suppliers as a major point in its ranking. The company also provides support to outreach organizations, including the Trevor Project, the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
On the philanthropy side, the Wells Fargo Foundation last year disbursed grants totaling $455 million to nonprofits supporting affordable housing and small business growth, the website notes
Wells Fargo says it has made a commitment to donating $100 million by 2020 toward the advancement of women and other diverse leaders, furthering social inclusion through education and supporting homeownership for those who may not have had access
“Our world is becoming increasingly diverse and interconnected. Consumers and businesses seek to build relationships with companies and brands that demonstrate understanding of their unique needs,” Jimmie Paschall, Wells Fargo’s Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Diversity & Inclusion and Strategic Philanthropy, said in a statement
“To be best positioned for success in this rapidly changing environment, companies must foster a culture that acknowledges and appreciates the diversity of its employees, customers and other key stakeholders. This requires intentional and sustained focus from all levels in the company.
#17: Cox Communications, Herndo
DiversityInc lauds Cox Communication for its learning and development program for non-executives designed to enhance performance, a sponsorship program that focuses on increasing the representation of diverse managing directors at the most-senior levels, and mentoring programs through its employee resource groups
“At Cox, diversity and inclusion are at the core of who we are, shaping how we connect with our people, customers, community and suppliers. We believe embracing transparency, valuing every voice, and respecting our differences makes us stronger for the long run,” LeVoyd Carter, Cox’s Executive Director, Diversity & Inclusion, said in a statement
DiversityInc praised Cox Media’s philanthropy in helping restaurants during the pandemic by offering free television advertising for takeout and delivery. And in March, the James M. Cox Foundation committed to providing up to $5 million to Emory Healthcare for purchasing COVID-19 testing equipment
During Black History Month, Cox Communications used its employee resource groups to share the worldwide contributions of African Americans, DiversityInc said
The Top 50 in Diversity for 2020 were honored this year during DiversityInc's first virtual event, with more than 1,350 attendees logging in to find out which company took first place. The winner? Marriott International, which moved up to the top spot after ranking second last year.
